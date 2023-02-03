ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Farewell to Fedor: 'The People's Forever Heavyweight Champion'

By George Garcia, Brian Garcia, Abbey Subhan
 4 days ago
Saturday, after nearly 23 years and almost 50 fights, an all-time great will hang up his MMA gloves.

Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko is set to retire after one more fight – and that fight happens to be one last crack at Bellator’s heavyweight title.

Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) will challenge champion Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) for the heavyweight strap in the Bellator 290 main event. At one point, the promotion had grand plans to send off “The Last Emperor” in front of his home fans in Moscow’s Red Square. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war put an end to that idea, and Emelianenko will retire in the same building in which he fought the champ the first time in January 2019 – when Bader finished him with a 35-second TKO to win the then-vacant title.

If Emelianenko upsets Bader to win the title at Bellator 290, it will be a monumental fairytale ending. But regardless of the outcome, Emelianenko’s impact is undeniable.

Ahead of Emelianenko’s retirement title fight, look back at his legacy with MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George Garcia and Brian “Goze” Garcia.

Bellator 290 takes place Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 290.

