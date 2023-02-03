Read full article on original website
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial
After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after...
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike
All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Teva Pharma Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, FY23 Outlook Within Expectations
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA Q4 sales reached $3.88 billion, shrinking 5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.93 billion. The decrease is mainly due to lower revenues from generic products and certain respiratory products in North America segment as well as Copaxone, offset by higher revenues from Anda, generic products in the Europe segment, Austedo, and Ajovy.
Chipotle Shares Plunge After Q4 Print, But 4 Analysts Are Still Happy: Here's Why
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG were heavily shorted during pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target to from $1,600 to $1,800. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform...
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss
Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks And Zscaler Shares Are Rising: What's Going On?
Several cybersecurity names are trading higher Wednesday in sympathy with Fortinet Inc FTNT, which jumped after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued strong guidance. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW and Zscaler Inc ZS are among the biggest movers. What Happened: Fortinet said fourth-quarter revenue increased...
Bunge Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Expectations; Predicts Favorable Market Environment In 2023
Bunge Ltd BG reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year to $16.66 billion, missing the consensus of $18.22 billion. Net sales from the Agribusiness segment declined 2.8% to $11.98 billion, and Refined & Specialty Oils jumped 9.8% to $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.24 beat the analyst consensus...
Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Moving Today?
Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model. The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia...
Fortinet Analysts Lift Price Targets Post Compelling Billings Growth In Q4 And Guidance
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Fortinet Inc FTNT with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $68. FTNT reported a very solid 4Q. While revenue was below, billings growth of 31-32% Y/Y modestly exceeded the Street's ~30% Y/Y forecast. More importantly, FTNT provided a much better-than-expected outlook for 2023 that includes billings growth of 21% Y/Y.
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Hikes Dividend
Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $1.92 billion. Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 6%, KFC Division increased 5%, Taco Bell climbed 11%, and Pizza Hut gained 1%. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation, grew...
Cerence Beats On Q1 Backed By Design Wins In Automotive Markets
Cerence Inc CRNC reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 11.4% year-on-year to $83.66 million, beating the consensus of $76.55 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beat the consensus of $0.09. Segments: Revenue from License fell 3.1% Y/Y to $45.42 million, Connected services decreased by 34.7% Y/Y to $18.39 million, and...
Why RxSight Shares Are Plummeting
RxSight Inc RXST shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $12.50 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a public offering of common stock. RxSight says the company expects to sell 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.50 per share. RxSight has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Getting Hammered
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 13.95% to $2.59 during Wednesday's session on continued downward momentum following Monday's short squeeze volatility. Bed Bath & Beyond on Monday announced a proposed $225 million offering of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants. The company on Tuesday announced completion of the public equity offering, saying net proceeds would be immediatly used to pay ABL facility.
CVS Health Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?
CVS Health Corp CVS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced plans to acquire Oak Street Health. What Happened: CVS said fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.5% year-over-year to $83.8 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $76.21 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its strong top-line results were driven by growth across all segments.
