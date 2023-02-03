ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mardi Gras tradition, RV City, returns for another year in Mobile

By Shamonee Baker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDeZM_0kbao7Jy00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One of the first signs that Mardi Gras is truly underway in Mobile is the tradition of campers congregating in the area known as RV City underneath the I-10 bridge.

RV City is packed out for yet another year. There’s 118 campers set up where people can be close to all the action for Mardi Gras.

MARDI GRAS 2023: Latest headlines from WKRG.com

“This is the heart of Mardi Gras,” said Robin Robinson, an RV City camper.

For nearly 24 years, RV City has been the hub where people come and celebrate all season long.

People leave their RVs parked and enjoy themselves with friends and family without the headache of trying to beat traffic on a busy parade day.

Robinson says coming to RV City has been an almost 10-year tradition for she and her family. She tells News 5 what she’s looking forward to this year.

“All of our friends gathering together, hanging out, having crawfish boils, cooking, bonfires and then going to the parades together,” said Robinson. “It’s just a big fun party down here.”

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

For people like Cindy Eubanks, RV City has been a family affair since the very beginning. Next to her RV sits her best friend and son and across from them is her other son and her son’s best friend.

“It’s fun, we know a ton of people being here so long,” said Eubanks. “You can walk up and down, it’s like our own little city for a couple weeks a year and I love it.”

RV City’s Coordinator, Peggy Jimenez, told News 5 that there has been some uncertainty of RV City since plans of rebuilding the I-10 bridge. Nonetheless, RV City is still going strong and campers are hopeful that RV City will be around for many more years to come.

Right now, there are 53 people on the waitlist hoping to roll in their campers and join in on the fun.

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Throughout Friday, people will be making their way to their campers to prepare for the Mardi Gras season to kick off in Mobile.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Mardi Gras parades in downtown Mobile: Saturday, Feb. 4

UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): The Pharaohs’ Mystic Society and Conde Explorers have paraded in downtown Mobile. If you missed it, check out the video below! UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders have completed their ride through the streets of Mobile for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. You can watch the video […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

New and established krewes excite the Masked Observer

Editor’s note: The Press-Register holds exclusive global rights to reportage of the Masked Observer, a mysterious denizen of the Leisure Class who covers the local Mardi Gras scene. Every veteran Mardi Gras-baller has experienced The Moment: when a Mardi Gras ball is transcended from a creditable excuse for revelry...
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Excelsior Band

It’s a band that needs no introduction. When you see the suits, the horns, the sousaphone with 1883 painted stoically across its bell, you know the Excelsior Band is coming. In fact, this ensemble of 12 players usually leads the parades as they roll through the streets of Mobile. It is an honor bestowed on Mobile’s oldest band, perfectly setting the tone for the ensuing fun.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Prichard cuts ribbon on reopened community center

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time. After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back. During […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne. “It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

911 Dauphin St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

McDonald crowned new George County’s Miss Hospitality

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new, but familiar face to many in George County, will serve as an official ambassador for the area after being named its Miss Hospitality. Taylor McDonald was crowned during a ceremony at the county courthouse Saturday, Feb. 4. She will greet visitors and locals at some of the county’s […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy