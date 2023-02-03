GOP House Oversight Chairman Wildly Speculates Chinese Spy Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ in It: Did it ‘Take Off From Wuhan?’

Read full article on original website
Related
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Kaitlan Collins Confronts GOP Rep on Colleague Who Blamed Biden For Fentanyl Death: ‘Was That Appropriate?’
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on whether it was right for his fellow Republicans to blame President Joe Biden for drug deaths in the middle of his State of the Union address. Donalds joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday to react to Biden’s speech before Congress....
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
Ted Cruz Predicts Biden Won’t Run, Speculates Top Democrats Are Behind Unflattering Coverage of Kamala Harris: ‘Knives Are Coming’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country. President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Fox News Reports Pentagon Blocked Chinese Spy Balloon From Collecting Data From Sensitive Sites With ‘Security Protections, Shields’
Fox News’s Senior National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin offered a comprehensive report on Monday as to why the Biden administration waited days to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon traversing the United States – and noted the measures the Pentagon took to “mitigate” any national security threats it posed.
Senator Tim Scott Promises to NOT Applaud for Biden if He Touts Shooting Down Spy Balloon at SOTU
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) declared that he would not give President Joe Biden any credit at the State of the Union for the way in which he handled China’s spy balloon. Scott spoke to Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday, groaning about the Biden administration’s “weakness” in allowing the spycraft to float across the continental United States for days before it was finally brought down.
‘So Much Astronomically Worse’: Jessica Tarlov Shoots Down Critics Angry Biden Didn’t Destroy Chinese Spy Balloon Earlier
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to put the Chinese spy balloon into a broader context when discussing the foreign policy failures of the Biden administration during a discussion on The Five on Monday. “It does seem that we should all be pointing fingers at China instead of each other....
Don Lemon Grills Biden Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield Over Chinese Spy Balloon: Was It a Mistake to Not Shoot it Down Earlier?
Don Lemon pressed White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon shot down this weekend after traversing the United States for the previous week. Bedingfield appeared on CNN This Morning on Tuesday, in advance of Biden’s State of the Union speech...
Pentagon Report Says Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Florida While Florida Man Was President, Per CNN
CNN reported on Monday night it obtained an excerpt of an intelligence report issued by the U.S. Air Force determining that a “high altitude balloon” from China flew above the United States in 2019, including over Hawaii and Florida when noted Florida resident Donald Trump was president. The...
Mediaite
New York City, NY
18
Followers
431
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 0