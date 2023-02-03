Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys founder ‘bullish’ on Ethereum following crypto winter performance
With Ethereum showing resilience through the latest cryptocurrency winter, ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin says he’s ‘bullish’ over Ether’s (ETH) relative stability through compounding macro events. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke to Lubin at the Web3 event Building Blocks 23 in Tel Aviv, Israel, for an...
CoinTelegraph
DCG offloads Grayscale shares to raise capital: Report
Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) has reportedly begun to sell its holdings in crypto funds managed by its subsidiary Grayscale Investments as it looks to raise capital and preserve liquidity. According to a Feb. 7 Financial Times report citing United States securities filings, DCG sold around a quarter of...
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys CEO: ‘We’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities’ after job cuts
Blockchain software developer ConsenSys retains the ability to achieve its goals despite laying off 11% of its workforce, CEO Joe Lubin claimed in a Feb. 7 interview with Cointelegraph, stating that “we’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities.”. Speaking at the Web3 builder-focused event, Building Blocks 23, in...
CoinTelegraph
CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard
Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Long-standing crypto project vs. scam: Ava Labs CEO shares key difference
Emin Gün Sirer, creator of the Avalanche Consensus protocol and CEO of Ava Labs, believes that there is one very straightforward method to spot a long-standing cryptocurrency project. On Feb. 7 Sirer discussed blockchain venture capital and crypto regulation in a fireside chat with MarketAcross chief operations officer Itai...
CoinTelegraph
Australia and the UK share their big picture of crypto: Law Decoded, Jan. 31–Feb. 6
The U.K. outline of the future financial services regulatory regime for crypto covers a broad range of topics, from the troubles of algorithmic stablecoins to nonfungible tokens and initial coin offerings. And it’s certainly good news for the industry, as the upcoming regulation doesn’t propose a ban on algorithmic stablecoins or excessive requirements on data sharing for digital asset operators.
CoinTelegraph
Hodlnaut works with potential buyers to sell firm and FTX claims: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut is reportedly working with several potential investors to sell its business and other assets. A number of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing Hodlnaut and its claims against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. Hodlnaut’s interim judicial managers have received multiple...
CoinTelegraph
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes. Feb. 6 trading may...
CoinTelegraph
London to host the largest crypto and blockchain conference
After four years of successful events despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s sixth edition is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, to be held at Magazine London in the United Kingdom’s capital. This major crypto event in the United Kingdom will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the U.K. crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K. a global hub for crypto-asset technology,” he stated.
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: ZK proofs, DeFi protocol and longevity DAO attract investment
This year is off to a tepid start for crypto venture capital, as the industry continues to emerge from a prolonged bear market. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. In January, Cointelegraph reported a $125 million raise from Blockstream, a $60 million allocation to QuickNode and pair of ecosystem funds from Injective and SSV worth $150 million and $50 million, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase-backed DeSo unveils MegaSwap, a ‘Stripe for crypto’ product, with over $5M in volume
Los Angeles, United States, Feb. 7, 2023 — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap — a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any Web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
Happy Bitcoin anniversary, Tesla — Elon Musk firm still hodls 9.7K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) held by Tesla is still worth 33% less than its 2021 purchase price, the latest data shows. Two years to the day that Elon Musk’s firm added BTC to its balance sheet, most gains continue to evade the auto manufacturer. Tesla and Bitcoin: From $1.5 billion to...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain on-chain activity bucks bear market downtrend in Q4: Messari
The Binance-native blockchain BNB Chain continued to show steady activity growth in the fourth quarter of last year despite the broader crypto bear market, according to recent research. In a “State of BNB Chain Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 5, Messari researcher James Trautman revealed that the Binance network...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin takes ‘lion’s share’ as institutional inflows hit 7-month high
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounding 40% in January sparked the largest inflows of institutional cash since June 2022, data shows. In its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report on Jan. 30, digital asset investment and trading group CoinShares confirmed $117 million heading into crypto in the last week of the month.
CoinTelegraph
Layer1 CEO alleges co-founder is using majority power to ‘ransack’ company
The CEO of crypto miner Layer1 Technologies has filed a lawsuit against the firm’s two other board members — including co-founder Jakov Dolic — for allegedly commandeering Layer1’s operations for their own gain. Layer1 CEO John Harney and DGF Investments Inc — a British Virgin Islands-based...
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis creditors to expect 80% recovery under proposed restructuring plan
A Genesis creditor has revealed the new proposed restructuring plan between Genesis, Digital Currency Group and creditors will see creditors getting back at least 80% of their funds. On Feb. 6, Genesis Global announced it reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its creditors, which will...
