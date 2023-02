The West Virginia football program recently announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. McIntyre has signed his national letter of intent with WVU. As head coach Neal Brown talked about in a video posted by the official WVU football Twitter account, McIntyre brings an explosiveness that the Mountaineer defense lost with Dante Stills tapping out his eligibility and now pursuing the NFL. He’s also another legacy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for WVU.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO