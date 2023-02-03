Read full article on original website
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend
GREAT BEND — Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses grant funding
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about grant funding.
🎙 Remodel, expansion plans discussed during Ellis County Historical Society annual meeting
During their annual meeting Monday, the Ellis County Historical Society’s board of directors and trustees heard an update from executive director Amanda Rupp. After officaly taking the reigns of the society last summer, Rupp said the staff and volunteers had made significant strides in an ongoing effort to reorganize the society’s collection and increase community involvement.
FHSU town hall to focus on strategic affiliation initiative
The presidents of Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College will host a town hall-style discussion about the Strategic Affiliation Initiative the three institutions launched in January. The town hall will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at FHSU's Memorial Union. Those unable...
Warm weekend on the way — with a chance of rain on the horizon
After reaching the mid-50s Tuesday afternoon, expect temperatures to cool somewhat through the rest of the week. The high Wednesday is expected to reach near 50, but a north wind will cause the mercury to dip Thursday and Friday, with highs only reaching the low-40s. Winds could gust near 40 mph Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday.
🎥Tax holidays and spending dominate discussion at Hays Chamber Legislative Coffee
Just four weeks into the 2023 Kansas legislative session, a lot of bills have been introduced in Topeka that will likely not get any traction or they may change. Other bills involve situations that remain at the forefront of lawmakers' constituents' concerns. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, is serving her third two-year...
55th anniversary barbershop show show set for April in Hays
The Hays High Plains Barbershop Chapter is looking forward to its 55th anniversary show "It's a Grand Night For Singing" to be presented April 15, at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the Fort Hays State campus. There will be two shows — 2 and 7 p.m. The headline quartet...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Russell
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are on the road Tuesday for a Mid-Continent League matchup with Russell. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show on 99.5 KHAZ.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Optometrist Heather Robben now only seeing patients in WaKeeney
Dr. Heather Robben, optometrist, has been practicing with Dr. Dan Schmidt since she graduated from optometry school in 2006. Her first day of seeing patients in Hays was over 16 years ago. During this time, she was also seeing patients in WaKeeney. In November 2009, she purchased that practice from...
FHSU will host teacher exploration and employment fair
Fort Hays State University will host the Teacher Exploration & Employment Fair on Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on the second floor of the Memorial Union. More than 60 employers will be on campus to visit with anyone interested in teaching or other professional opportunities in K-12 education. Members of the Hays community, alumni and students are welcome to attend. This includes experienced teachers, Transition to Teaching candidates, and students seeking their first career position.
LETTER: Clear reasons to replace Hays' Indian mascot
I have been a citizen of Hays, Kansas, for 33 years, and my daughter attended all four years of high school at HHS, graduating in 2005. She and I are of the same mind regarding the HHS mascot, and I’m sharing that view here. The Kansas Board of Education...
⚾ FHSU's Herrmann named Co-MIAA Hitter of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State baseball sophomore Elliott Herrmann has been named the first MIAA Hitter of the Week for the 2023 season, announced Monday by the league office. The Tiger first baseman was nearly impossible to retire at the plate during the opening series of the year,...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Feb. 6, 2023)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400).
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at McPherson
The Hays High Indians step out of league play Tuesday night for a matchup with the McPherson Bullpups. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from McPherson High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download...
🏀 Turnovers costly in Tigers loss at No. 6 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State fell by a score of 66-51 at No. 6/4 ranked Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Hamilton Field House. The Tigers had an uncharacteristic rash of turnovers, committing a season-high 21, which proved too much to overcome. The Tigers are now 15-8 overall, 10-7 in the MIAA, while the Bronchos moved to 21-2 overall, 15-2 in the MIAA.
🏀 Tiger women use 3-pointers to bury Bronchos
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State continued its strong play on the road this season with a 91-62 win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Hamilton Fieldhouse. The 91 points was a season high for the Tigers, and they drained 12 3-point field goals to match a season high. Megan Earney spearheaded the effort from long range with a career-high 21 points on seven 3-point field goals made. FHSU improved to 18-7 overall, 13-4 in the MIAA, while UCO went to 7-14 overall, 4-13 in the MIAA.
