Fort Hays State University will host the Teacher Exploration & Employment Fair on Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on the second floor of the Memorial Union. More than 60 employers will be on campus to visit with anyone interested in teaching or other professional opportunities in K-12 education. Members of the Hays community, alumni and students are welcome to attend. This includes experienced teachers, Transition to Teaching candidates, and students seeking their first career position.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO