Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
News4Jax.com
Council votes in favor of agreement to donate Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to city
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council on Monday evening voted in favor of an agreement with the American Red Cross that will donate the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to the city. As part of the agreement, the Red Cross logo will be removed from the lifeguard...
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
News4Jax.com
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
News4Jax.com
Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council to vote on bill that would ban panhandling at intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville lawmakers are pushing for a potential ban that targets people who use intersections to ask for money. Republican council members Kevin Carrico and Al Ferraro sponsor the bill that would make it illegal to use the public right of way for commercial activity. The bill cites pedestrian and vehicle safety.
News4Jax.com
Councilmember says JEA committee targeting mayoral candidate Cumber about ‘finding the truth’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special Jacksonville City Council committee is moving forward with its investigation of councilmember LeAnna Cumber who is running for mayor. She and fellow republican Danial Davis have been attacking each other over their involvement in the attempted JEA sale. The council committee is looking to...
News4Jax.com
NFPA says cars account for 1 in 8 reported fires. JFRD explains ways to reduce the risk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car went up in flames on the Mathews Bridge on Sunday afternoon, causing the bridge to close while first responders worked to put out the fire. It’s a situation that a Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department spokesperson said happens frequently. According to the National...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders announce launch of public safety initiative to help first responders facing personal emergencies
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County leaders announced Monday that are taking the initiative to protect law enforcement officers, first responders and emergency management teams with the addition of the Signal 35 Fund, which is named after the county’s radio call code for officers who need assistance.
First Coast News
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
News4Jax.com
Mayoral candidates Cumber, Deegan & Gibson attend town hall hosted by Interfaith Center
Three of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Jacksonville met Tuesday evening for a town hall that was hosted by the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida — a non-partisan organization. WJCT’s Melissa Ross, host of the radio talk show First Coast Connect, moderated. Top candidates...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy group supports those affected by gun violence at vigil for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – One anti-gun violence group came together to show support for those affected by gun violence and to bring awareness to the growing problem in Jacksonville for National Gun Violence Survivors Week. The Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action held a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor...
News4Jax.com
Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Comments / 1