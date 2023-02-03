Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Dark Web Finale #1 Spoilers & Review: A Dark Web Dawn For Chasm & The Goblin Queen, But What About The X-Men, Spider-Man & Venom?!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO. The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal?. It will reveal Chasm’s final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men!
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Spoilers & Review: The Question, Raven, City Boy & A New’ish Firestorm?!
DC Comics and Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Spoilers and Review follows. The Question, Raven, City Boy and A New’ish Firestorm?!. Written by ALEX SEGURA, GREG PAK, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DENNIS CULVER. Art by CLAYTON HENRY, CHRIS MITTEN, MINKYU JUNG, and JESUS MERINO. Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV. Variant covers...
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics May 2023 Solicitations Spoilers See X-Men Embroiled In Fall Of X! Plus June 2023 & July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!
Marvel Comics May 2023 Solicitations Spoilers See X-Men Embroiled In Fall Of X! Plus June 2023 and July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!. The Foundation of Krakoa Begins to Crack in Upcoming ‘X-Men: Before The Fall’ Comics. Learn about four can’t-miss one-shots that will usher in the X-Men’s next status...
Inside Pulse
Artist Mikel Janin Reveals FullPartial Dawn Of DC Justice Society Of America Team Line-Up For Geoff Johns Penned DC Comics Maxi-Series!
Artist Mikel Janin Reveals Full Partial Dawn Of DC Justice Society Of America Team Line-Up For Geoff Johns Penned DC Comics Maxi-Series!. Currently a future Huntress, the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, is travelling through time to deal with the threat of Per Degaton. In Justice Society of America #2...
Comments / 0