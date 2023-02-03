Read full article on original website
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
11 Things You’ll Only Understand After Living in South Dakota
11 Things You’ll Only Understand After Living in South Dakota. From soda to pop to sloppy Joes, different parts of of the country have their own local quirks and language. Simple phrases can have totally different means, local events may seem weird, and food may go by a unique name.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
sdpb.org
The First Western South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Meets | SD History
This week in February 1892, the first Western South Dakota Stockgrowers Association met at the Harney Hotel in Rapid City. The organization can be traced back to Stockgrowers Associations for the Territories of the upper plains in 1880. The Western South Dakota Stockgrowers became incorporated in 1893. In the annual...
Agriculture Online
80 inches of snow brings relief to South Dakota wheat
LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
KELOLAND TV
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
gowatertown.net
Two South Dakota sheriffs invited by Congressman Dusty Johnson to tonight’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has chosen Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman to be his guest at tonight’s State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend...
keyzradio.com
You Won’t Believe What Word North Dakota Misspells The Most
Spelling is not everyone's cup of tea. Writing is not for everyone either. When Townsquare Media took over, they now require us to write content daily. I am a decent speller, but not the best writer. Grammarly, Google, and smarter people in the office have made things way easier for...
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
kotatv.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
