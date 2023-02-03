Read full article on original website
Stearns History Museum Archivist Stepping Away
(KNSI) – Stearns County’s official record keeper is stepping away after a 32-year career. Steve Penick has overseen the Stearns History Museum’s documents in its research library and has been working to make the back room’s information more accessible since he became head archivist in 1994. Before that, he worked on the museum floor as a curator. Penick told KNSI News that he’s looking forward to a second phase in his life but won’t leave the past far behind. “History will still be a part of my life. There are a lot of side projects that I want to do. I would like to get into some writing stuff. I like to write. Maybe I’ll do some video stuff. The sky’s the limit.”
Sartell Woman Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
(KNSI) – A Sartell woman suffered injuries during a vintage snowmobile ride in Stearns County. The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman was riding about four miles northwest of St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a large wooden gate post. Witnesses say the woman was driving an older, vintage snowmobile and, before the crash, had switched with another group member to a newer model. The accident happened on a designated snowmobile trail.
Paynesville Area Community Foundation Names First Executive Director
(KNSI) – The Paynesville Area Community Foundation has been around since 2008 and now has its first-ever executive director. Randy Schaefer will lead the nonprofit, which oversees $4.8 million in assets. He says, “I am honored to have been selected to serve in this role and have the opportunity to be involved broadly in the community.”
4-Year-Old Sherburne County Boy Given Award For Saving Mother’s Life
(KNSI) – Sherburne County presented its Life Saving Award to the youngest person to receive one. The sheriff’s office honored 4-year-old Asher Milless for his heroic actions in helping save his mother’s life during a medical emergency. On November 20th, Rachel Milless was at her Orrock Township...
Waite Park Police Chief Bentrud Proposes County Agreement, Department Reorganization
(KNSI) – Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud and Stearns County Emergency Manager Erin Tufte spoke to the city council Monday night about the possibility of a Joint Powers Agreement between the two entities. It would essentially turn the county into Waite Park’s emergency manager. Bentrud has been both...
Waite Park Considering Appointing Stearns County As Emergency Manager
(KNSI) – Waite Park is in preliminary discussions to make Stearns County the city’s emergency manager. The topic will be discussed tonight at a city council work session. Stearns County already oversees Waite Park’s EMS Plan and staff say it might be a good time to deepen the relationship as longtime police chief Dave Bentrud is set to retire in May. A representative from Stearns County will present to the group at the meeting, and if there is interest it would then go to the board of commissioners for consideration.
Firefighter Hospitalized After Top Blows off Silo
(KNSI) — A firefighter was hospitalized after a silo fire in Douglas County. According to the sheriff’s department, the Osakis Fire Department was fighting a fire in a silo in rural Osakis Saturday morning when the top blew off and crashed down onto two fire trucks. One was so heavily damaged it was taken out of service.
Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Nearly Five Dozen Animals Rescued from Squalid Conditions in Morrison County
(KNSI) — The Animal Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after it rescued 56 animals living in squalid conditions in Morrison County. A total of 56 dogs, cats and other animals were removed from the overcrowded, unsanitary space. The Humane Society said they were constantly exposed to “filth,” leaving some with “severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed.”
Two Dogs Die In House Fire Near Albany
(KNSI) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two dogs near Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty firefighter noticed smoke coming from a home on County Road 41 in Farming Township on Friday around 4:45 p.m. He knocked on doors to see if there was anyone inside. A deputy arrived, and the two continued to check the house until they learned no one was home.
