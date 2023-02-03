(KNSI) – Stearns County’s official record keeper is stepping away after a 32-year career. Steve Penick has overseen the Stearns History Museum’s documents in its research library and has been working to make the back room’s information more accessible since he became head archivist in 1994. Before that, he worked on the museum floor as a curator. Penick told KNSI News that he’s looking forward to a second phase in his life but won’t leave the past far behind. “History will still be a part of my life. There are a lot of side projects that I want to do. I would like to get into some writing stuff. I like to write. Maybe I’ll do some video stuff. The sky’s the limit.”

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO