‘The View’s Ana Navarro Admits She Didn’t Realize She Spoke With A “Sexy Latina” Accent Until She Got on TV

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
After learning some new post-pandemic etiquette rules from New York Magazine on today’s episode of The View, Joy Behar went ahead and broke one, anyway. During a segment about the magazine’s cover story on how to behave in 2023, Behar and her co-hosts debated the rules laid out by the publication, including the decree that you never should comment on how people speak.

During a free-flowing chat inspired by the recent New York Magazine story, co-host Ana Navarro pointed out the publication’s accent rule.

“They have one that says, ‘Don’t comment on people’s accents.’ Don’t say, ‘Oh, your accent is so cute,'” Navarro said.

Behar then recalled when Navarro once asked her, “Do I have an accent?”

“You said that, one time,” she insisted. “I said, ‘Yeah, you do. …you say, I bee-lieve.'”

Behar continued, “Americans don’t say, ‘I bee-lieve.’ They said, ‘I believe.’ So when you say, ‘I bee-lieve,’ that’s an accent.”

Navarro informed her, “That’s how we say it in Miami, mama,” referring to her home city. She added, “I actually did not know I had an accent until I got on TV. People who loved me would tweet me about my ‘sexy Latina accent,’ and people who hated me would tell me to go back to Mexico and eat another burrito.”

She noted, “I’m not from Mexico, but usually ignorant people don’t know that there’s many countries in Latin America. And one day I came home and I said, ‘Do I have an accent?’ But have you guys heard Emilio Estefan talk, or Pitbull? We all talk like this in Miami.”

Behar replied, “That’s fine. We like it. It’s America.”

The co-hosts are always learning new things about each other on The View, despite sharing the Hot Topics table five days a week. Last year, the co-hosts were stunned to learn that Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have eyebrows.

During a September 2022 segment, Sara Haines admitted she never noticed, even after six years of shows sitting beside Goldberg, telling her, “I look right into your eyes and I did not know this.”

First eyebrows, now accents — what could possibly be next? Tune in next week to find out.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

