Baltimore, MD

Shore News Network

Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore. Just after 11 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Medford Road to investigate a shooting report. They found a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy reported missing in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, MD – An Oxon Hill boy has been reported missing, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing child. He is identified as 12-year-old Kalin Middleton. He was last seen in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace in Oxon Hill Tuesday morning. Middleton is described as a black male, 5’3” tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, NBA hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, or black sweatpants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Division IV, Oxon Hill Investigation Division at (301)749-4901. Reference The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in Oxon Hill appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

