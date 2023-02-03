Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries
A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say. The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police. Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block...
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore
Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old on Sunday near East 29th Street and Hillen Road.
60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore. Just after 11 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Medford Road to investigate a shooting report. They found a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
16-Year-Old Loses Life To Baltimore Gun Violence, Police Say
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Police have identified Andres Moreno Jr as the victim in the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Baltimore police. Officers reportedly...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, MD – An Oxon Hill boy has been reported missing, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing child. He is identified as 12-year-old Kalin Middleton. He was last seen in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace in Oxon Hill Tuesday morning. Middleton is described as a black male, 5’3” tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, NBA hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, or black sweatpants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Division IV, Oxon Hill Investigation Division at (301)749-4901. Reference The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in Oxon Hill appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder
Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and distributing drugs on Monday. One of them was also indicted for the murder of Marquis Carter in November of 2022.
D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebeat.com
Around Baltimore: Lexington Market, rental assistance for Marylanders, and the death of Tyre Nichols
Local leaders like Governor Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott, and more were on hand in late January to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Lexington Market. The project to renew the over 200-year-old market began several years ago. The $40 million needed to finance the project was secured in January 2020.
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0