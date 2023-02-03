WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Just after 1:30 pm, victims were approached by suspects at the 1800 Block of T Street. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. A surveillance camera captured the suspects and the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects And Car Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO