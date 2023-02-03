Read full article on original website
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Courthouse Closed Following Evacuation For Outside Fire
The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse has been evacuated after a fire, authorities announce. Flames broke out at the courthouse after a fire was ignited inside an outer grating on the Fayette Street side of the courthouse on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, announced the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Nottingham MD
Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
Police investigating after several gravestones were damaged in Vineland
VINELAND, NJ – Police in Vineland are investigating after receiving a report that several headstones inside Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were damaged by a vehicle. At this time, it is not known whether the damage was intentional or accidental. Police are asking residents in the area to check their home security videos to see if they captured any vehicles entering or exiting the cemetery. Anyone with information can contact Ahunter@vinelandcity.org. The post Police investigating after several gravestones were damaged in Vineland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse
The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
WBOC
House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
Glen Burnie GameStop robbed
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at a Glen Burnie Game Stop on Ritchie Highway. Police said multiple suspects followed an employee into a back room at the store and committed a robbery. “The investigation revealed that the suspects came into the store, started asking about high-end merchandise, and began looking around the store. One of the employees walked to a back store room to do some work, and the door closed behind them,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said today. “When the employee opened the door, one of the The post Glen Burnie GameStop robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officer hospitalized after crash in Baltimore County
A Baltimore County Police officer was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.
D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects And Car Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Just after 1:30 pm, victims were approached by suspects at the 1800 Block of T Street. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. A surveillance camera captured the suspects and the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects And Car Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found guilty in murder of Baltimore police captain's husband
BALTIMORE -- A jury on Monday found the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant guilty of second-degree murder. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.Kargbo, who was...
Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff
Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities. The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies attempted to locate an...
