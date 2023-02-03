Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date Announced
After entering early access all the way back in 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2 finally has an official 1.0 release date. Rather than letting loose a full-blown sequel to 2016's Darkest Dungeon at once, developer Red Hook Studios has spent the past couple of years slowly building what would become DD2. And while some fans have ...
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 2 Quests Release Date
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 2 Quests will be released on Feb. 28 to players who purchased the premium battle pass and completed Page 1 Quests.
Astronaut Kennen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Astronaut Kennen skin will likely be released alongside Patch 13.4 in a couple weeks and will be added alongside four other skins.
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
Caldera & Rebirth Island Features Returning in Warzone 2, According to Leaks
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.
When Does Resurgence Come Back in Warzone 2.0?
After Resurgence's successful launch in the original Warzone, fans are wondering when it will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Resurgence quickly became a fan-favorite mode. As players spawned into smaller maps, like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, they experienced nonstop action across a condensed area without having to worry about long rotates or slow gameplay. With respawns enabled, players adopted an aggressive, fast play style that kept games quick and exciting.
yankodesign.com
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Release Date
League of Legends patch updates typically release biweekly, but there was a cyber attack that impacted this schedule a couple weeks ago. The cyber attack delayed the release date for Patch 13.2, and pushed Ahri's Art and Sustainability Update back to whenever Patch 13.3 drops. Thankfully, the cyber attack issue has been resolved and patches will continue on a biweekly basis after the next update.
Pokemon Unite Umbreon Release Date
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Yet, there is another Pokemon that fans have been clamoring for. Here is the latest on if Pokemon Unite Umbreon was just leaked and what its Release Date might be.
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
