Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

By Trinity Velazquez
BRProud
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show.

On Feb. 4, runners can put on their favorite Mardi Gras outfits and run a 10k or a 15k in North Boulevard Town Square. Parents can drop their children off so they can learn about gravity, planets and more at Highland Observatory Park.

On Sunday, you can either take yourself or your family on a free tour through a plantation and grounds or watch a light show about a scientist who creates a dinosaur.

Run a Mardi Gras-themed race

What: Baton Rouge General Mardi Gras Mambo is an annual event where runners can do a One Mile Fun Run, a 10k or a 15k.

When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: North Boulevard Town Square

Cost: Ticket prices range from $25 to $60.

Explore space

What : Cadets between the ages of 8 and 12 have the chance to learn about gravity, stars, meteors and more with hands-on demonstrations and visual presentations.

When : 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 4

Where : Highland Observatory Park

Cost : Ticket information can be found here.

Take a free tour at a historic landmark

What: On First Free Sundays, guests can take themselves on a free self-guided tour on the first Sunday of every month at BREC’S Magnolia Mound. There will be a Black history presentation on this particular Sunday.

When : 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where : 2161 Nicholson Drive

Go back to prehistoric times

What : Dino-Light is a glow-in-the-dark movie about a scientist who creates a dinosaur that wanders off and discovers the world.

When : 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where : Manship Theater at Shaw Center for the Arts

Cost : Individual tickets are $20

