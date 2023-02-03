ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud

By Monica Starks
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo0Jo_0kbajFBu00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates on the application, spent the loan money on personal expenses, and submitted a false IRS Form 1040.

St. Albans, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to bank fraud, stolen mail

Authorities say Bowlin pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2023. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Bowlin also owes $20,833 in restitution.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

