Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates on the application, spent the loan money on personal expenses, and submitted a false IRS Form 1040.

Authorities say Bowlin pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2023. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Bowlin also owes $20,833 in restitution.

