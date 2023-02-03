Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday
Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
NBC Philadelphia
Google Announces Bard A.I. in Response to ChatGPT
Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open up to public testing called Bard. It confirms CNBC's prior reporting of a new chat technology to rival the increasingly popular ChatGPT. Google will open up Bard to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in...
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Fall as Investors Look to Latest Corporate Earnings, Fed Chair Powell's Speech
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious amid rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 190 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.1%. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's...
NBC Philadelphia
Zoom to Lay Off 1,300 Employees, Or About 15% of Its Workforce
Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared to the company's website. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to life after the pandemic, the company needs to adapt to the "uncertainty of the global economy."
