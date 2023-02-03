Read full article on original website
247Sports
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
Narbonne star Marcus Adams Jr. on UCLA offer: 'It's a dream school of mine'
Almost a week after Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top-five schools, he officially received an offer from Coach Cronin and the UCLA Bruins. Of the five finalists: Oregon, UCLA, Syracuse, Texas, and Mississippi State - UCLA was the only school that didn't formally offer the 6-foot-8 200-pound small ...
2024 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star DB Zabien Brown
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Zabien Brown announced his commitment to this year's game. Brown is one of the nation’s top cover corners and his stock is rising fast this off-season. He’s currently rated the...
Adem Bona on Flagrant Foul, Altering Shots, Limiting Fouls
UCLA freshman center Adem Bona talked at this week's media availability about the flagrant foul against him that got a Washington's Cole Bajema ejected -- from the USC game -- how he knows he's altering shots, getting better at limiting fouls and more. You took a low blow at one...
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
Excerpt: Mick Cronin on the Press, David Singleton's Contributions
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about how his press works, especially with the freshmen, and what David Singleton has brought to the team. For the full video, GO HERE.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
outlooknewspapers.com
Lines Drawn in Burbank’s Rent Control Debate
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Rent control was on the docket for the Burbank City Council on Tuesday, a hotly contested issue statewide, and one that the Burbank electorate struck down during the 2020 general election in the form of Measure RC. City...
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
Eater
100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA
The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
