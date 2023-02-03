Effective: 2023-02-08 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CST Wednesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 11/27/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO