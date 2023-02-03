Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 180.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Wednesday was 180.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 181.5 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 182.0 feet on 02/06/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CST Wednesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 11/27/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, Shelby, San Augustine and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 06/05/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 09:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miller FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Miller. In northeast Texas, Bowie, Cass and Marion. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1129 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Had some reports of flooding across US 82. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Atlanta, Wake Village, Nash, Hooks, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Genoa, Mandeville, Fairview, Leary, Avinger, Mount Pleasant, Douglassville, Domino and Red Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bowie, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 11:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bowie; Cass FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Miller. In northeast Texas, Bowie, Cass and Marion. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1129 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Had some reports of flooding across US 82. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Atlanta, Wake Village, Nash, Hooks, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Genoa, Mandeville, Fairview, Leary, Avinger, Mount Pleasant, Douglassville, Domino and Red Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
