Effective: 2023-02-09 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Highland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected during the daylight hours Thursday, becoming westerly overnight Thursday night. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO