linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
linknky.com
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project
A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
WKRC
Local school closed for remainder of week, adjusts education plan after flooding
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local school closes its doors for the remainder of the week after a water valve malfunction flooded the school basement. Rothenberg Preparatory Academy is adjusting its educational plan for the remainder of the week. Cincinnati Public Schools said district engineers are addressing the damage, though the...
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
WKRC
Cincinnati streetcars see a record amount of passenger usage in 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC ) - After years of disappointing numbers, people are finally hopping on Cincinnati’s streetcars in record amounts. 2022 turned out to be the best year yet for people riding Cincinnati streetcars. The City of Cincinnati says 846,622 passengers in 2022 rode the streetcar, shattering the previous record set in 2017 with 571,601 passengers. 2017 was the first full year of operation.
wvxu.org
North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned
The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.
Solar farms spread throughout Brown and surrounding counties
Farms, open land, and preserved forests are among Brown County’s charms. Residents enjoy the peaceful, organic ambiance and beauty that
1017thepoint.com
HUMAN REMAINS UNEARTHED AT DEPOT OVERPASS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT
(Richmond, IN)--Some of the very first elements of construction on the new US 27 overpass over Richmond’s Depot District hit a major snag. Several weeks ago, crews digging to move a gas line dug up human remains. The remains were found in a grassy area at the northern end of the overpass. One city official said that the area was cordoned off. On morning, there was a blue tarp covering an area where digging had begun, although it has not clear that that is where the remains were found. That entire area was once a cemetery. It was called Friends Graveyard and was adjacent to the former site of the Friends Meeting House. That’s an area that would later become Barker’s Fireplace Shop. The bodies in the cemetery were moved in the 1950’s when the overpass that exists today was built. There’s no word yet from INDOT on whether the discovery will delay the project.
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
WLWT 5
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati
As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
WKRC
Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
WKRC
Some in Lakota community concerned ahead of superintendent search
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some parents in the Lakota Local School District are expressing concern as the board will soon start looking for a new school superintendent. "Please do not utter the word transparency for the foreseeable future until you earn that trust back, if ever, with this community," one woman said at the Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting.
Fox 19
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
dayton.com
Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location
Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday, Feb. 10 in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are beyond excited to welcome you all into our new space and...
