Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County – they say could be in “extreme danger.”. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe Tuesday night around 9:00. The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said the teen could be in danger as she may be in the company of Christian Will Hollis. Hollis is a Black male, 6’4, 160 pounds and is considered extremely dangerous due to a “known history of violence.” Authorities said they do not know if Hollis is armed.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO