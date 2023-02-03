Read full article on original website
Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
weisradio.com
Authorities Still Searching for Missing DeKalb County Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County – they say could be in “extreme danger.”. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe Tuesday night around 9:00. The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said the teen could be in danger as she may be in the company of Christian Will Hollis. Hollis is a Black male, 6’4, 160 pounds and is considered extremely dangerous due to a “known history of violence.” Authorities said they do not know if Hollis is armed.
wrganews.com
29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges
A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
coosavalleynews.com
Kingston Man Jailed for Helping Felon Escape Arrest
Manuel Alfraro Ochoa, 36 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he helped transport a wanted felon in order to avoid arrest. Reports said that Ochoa aided Jason Earl Edwards (story below) in avoiding his capture. Ochoa is charged with the apprehension of a criminal and probation violation.
wrganews.com
Rockmart Woman arrested after Fatal Accident
A Rockmart woman has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of...
coosavalleynews.com
5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Arrested at Allen Murphy’s Appliances After Assaulting Woman
Tyler Landon Murphy, 29 of Rome, was arrested at Allen Murphy’s Appliances after he allegedly assaulted a 28 year-old woman at a Brandon Lane home. Reports said that the victim was standing against the door of a car when he punched the vehicle right beside her head. Murphy is accused of causing $500 in damages to the car.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
iheart.com
CCSO: Man drags ex out of house, fires gun
LEROY TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Authorities in Calhoun County say a man is in custody following a home invasion and reported shooting early Sunday. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect went to a property on B Drive to confront his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say he forced his way in, dragged the woman outside, then fired a shot.
coosavalleynews.com
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed for Helping Juveniles Break Into Cars Around Rome
Jason Earl Edwards, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he and three others participated in breaking into vehicles and stealing numerous items, including guns, around Rome. Police said that two of the other suspects in the case were juveniles. (See story below) The alleged crime spree...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
coosavalleynews.com
Update: Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed on Reservoir Street
According to the Rome Police Department, at around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservior Street. The victim has been indentified as 56 year-old Sam Franklin Jr of Aragon was found outside the building and had suffered a gunshot wound.
3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth
Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
coosavalleynews.com
Adairsville Man Jailed for Shooting Son at Restaurant
The Adairsville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant located at 15 Legacy Way in Adairsville. Initial details emerged that a father and son had gotten in an argument...
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
weisradio.com
Leesburg Council Approves Police Vehicle Purchase
The Town of Leesburg will now have a full time maintenance man. During the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Steven Allen was hired for that position. The Town will once again be a sponsor at the Gold Level on the Weiss Lake Music Festival. The $2500 expenditure was approved by the Council. Dee Miller, promoter for the event told the council he could not yet announce who the entertainment for this year’s event will be due to the contracts not being signed yet.
