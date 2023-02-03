ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Testimony of South Dakota LRC employee released by Senate Select Committee

By Anna Peters, Karen Sherman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTy6P_0kbagB3J00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are new developments in the investigation into Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller .

Now that the western South Dakota lawmaker is re-instated, the closed-door testimony of a Legislative Research Council employee has been made public.

When the employee spoke under oath before the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion on Tuesday evening, the document quotes the woman as saying she felt violated by a conversation with the senator and that the conversation was unsolicited.

She told lawmakers quote, “This conversation went as far as to say my son would die, my child, that something physically might happen to him based on my parenting decisions… I truly believe that crossed a very clear boundary.”

Page 6 of redacted testimony Contributed to DocumentCloud by Karen Sherman (KELO-TV) • View document or read text

On Wednesday, the committee sent forward its report on the encounter to the full Senate, saying it found Frye-Muller “engaged in harassment.” Lawmakers recommended censuring and re-instating the senator.

The Senate supported the motion. The final vote was 33-1, with only Republican Sen. Tom Pischke , her seatmate, voting against it.

While Frye-Mueller was reinstated as a state senator, she will have to limit her interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, to the director or the director’s designees.

Senators share what motivated their Frye-Mueller votes

Earlier on Thursday, Frye-Mueller dropped her federal lawsuit against Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck .

Schoenbeck, the Senate president pro tem, hasn’t reassigned Frye-Mueller to any committees.

Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Poll: Parents trust Democrats over Republicans on K-12 education

Parents trust Democrats over Republicans when it comes to K-12 education, according to a new poll commissioned by the National Parents Union (NPU). The poll, released ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, found that 46 percent of surveyed parents trust Democrats to lead primary education policy, while 38 favor Republicans and 16 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

The five biggest moments from Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night to a divided House chamber that featured bipartisan moments intertwined with partisan heckling. The speech — which spanned just over 70 minutes — included an impromptu, and informal, policy negotiation with Republicans and a solemn moment that captivated the entire chamber. There were also outbursts […]
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy