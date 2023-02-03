ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Pat McCabe
4d ago

When they can’t offer a viable solution and we know it’s not from an active threat then it falls under ‘suddenly died’ like what’s been happening thru out the world with kids lately. It will come back as a congenital heart defect, clot or stroke. But you need not worry it’s 100% safe and effective🙉🙊🙈

Lisa Faircloth
4d ago

I feel like maybe she was intoxicated and froze to death or she committed suicide or overdosed. People do need to chill on the rumors and let this family grieve. If there is a threat we will know about it.

WILX-TV

Lansing police seeks missing 47-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 47-year-old man. According to authorities, Gregory Stanback stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with work boots. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen...
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon

Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
BLISSFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two adults found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Taylor home

TAYLOR, Mich, (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a home. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
TAYLOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Lansing Daily

Driver Shot Dead And Body Found In Car Trunk Following Police Car Chase

A man was shot dead and a second body found in the trunk of a car following a police chase in Michigan. Dearborn police began chasing a Dodge Charger after carrying out a traffic stop with regards to an endangered or missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon. The suspect then fled before crashing into a … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEARBORN, MI

