Pat McCabe
4d ago
When they can’t offer a viable solution and we know it’s not from an active threat then it falls under ‘suddenly died’ like what’s been happening thru out the world with kids lately. It will come back as a congenital heart defect, clot or stroke. But you need not worry it’s 100% safe and effective🙉🙊🙈
Lisa Faircloth
4d ago
I feel like maybe she was intoxicated and froze to death or she committed suicide or overdosed. People do need to chill on the rumors and let this family grieve. If there is a threat we will know about it.
Police report sheds light on ‘suspicious death’ of Michigan deputy
JACKSON, MI -- Jackson County sheriff’s detectives have been investigating the death of Bryan Wickham for more than a year, unable to determine if it was an accident or homicide. In that time, investigators left a paper trail of their investigation. MLive has obtained numerous documents in connection with...
WILX-TV
Lansing police seeks missing 47-year-old man
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 47-year-old man. According to authorities, Gregory Stanback stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with work boots. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen...
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
'I could use a hug': Video shows Macomb County Sheriff's deputies offering help to man in need of emotional support
A pair of Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are receiving praise on social media after they helped a man in need of emotional support. Video shows them comforting a man on the side of the road who said “I could use a hug.”
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
WTOL-TV
East Toledo shooting victim identified as 17-year-old girl in critical condition
The 17-year-old girl was shot in the 600 block of Leach Ave. Monday. There is no info on any suspects. Call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information.
Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bryan Wickham was found confused, barely conscious on his floor. Blood was splattered on the window blinds in another room and near a chair where he liked to sit. Drops were found throughout the house, and two blood-soaked towels lay downstairs in the laundry room next to a bloodied Michigan State University sweatshirt.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
'Multiple gunshot wounds' determined as cause of death for 2 rappers, friend found in abandoned Highland Park building: MSP
Police have released the cause of death for two rappers and their friend whose bodies were discovered in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park last week.
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
fox2detroit.com
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Two adults found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Taylor home
TAYLOR, Mich, (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a home. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting
UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
Oakland County man killed in ice sailboat crash at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area
The death of an elderly Independence Township man in a boat crash before noon on Sunday is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Lansing Daily
Driver Shot Dead And Body Found In Car Trunk Following Police Car Chase
A man was shot dead and a second body found in the trunk of a car following a police chase in Michigan. Dearborn police began chasing a Dodge Charger after carrying out a traffic stop with regards to an endangered or missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon. The suspect then fled before crashing into a … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
