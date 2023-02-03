JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Last spring, I read my first Ron Franscell book. It was a true crime story so engaging that I knew it wouldn’t be my last. This New York Times best-selling author (and former Casperite) knows how to keep his readers wanting more! I was lucky enough to score an advanced copy of his newest novel, Deaf Row, releasing on Feb. 14. If you’re not into Valentine’s Day (or even if you are), skip the hearts and flowers and grab a copy of this book instead. (Well, there are hearts involved in this story. In a Criminal Minds kind of way…)

