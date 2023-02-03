Read full article on original website
Casper City Council OKs acceptance of $100K grant supporting new Parks & Rec master plan
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to accept a $100,000 grant from the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board. The grant is to support the creation of a new Parks and Recreation master plan. Staff hope to see a comprehensive master plan created that will be of value to decision-makers across the greater community, a memo from city staff states.
Signage project, improvements to Ford Wyoming Center top Visit Casper’s priority list
CASPER, Wyo. — In December, Tyler Daugherty officially took the helm as the newest CEO of Visit Casper. Now that he’s had two months leading the board that oversees tourism and growth in the city, he’s identified several priorities moving forward. Among the projects that Daugherty said...
(VIDEO) Casper to welcome new Events Center GM, talk turkey, federal seized asset sharing program and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will be introduced to the new general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, historically called the Casper Events Center, in advance of its 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting at City Hall, 200 N. David St. New Ford Wyoming Center GM Kirk...
Western Plains Logistics selected for Casper’s ~$460K Center Street enhancements project
CASPER, Wyo. — Western Plains Logistics has been selected to carry out an enhancements project along Center Street in Casper. The project will involve adding new pedestrian and street lighting, landscaping and signage on Center Street between B Street and Interstate 25. Western Plains Logistics submitted a bid of $459,750 for the project, the only bid the city received, according to a City of Casper staff memo.
Casper City Council authorizes creation of new Athletics Fund, One Cent No. 17 Fund
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the creation of two new funds that aim to help with the tracking of some City of Casper revenues and expenditures. Councilors Brandy Haskins and Michael Bond were absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The City...
Casper Rotary Club donates money for construction of two new bus shelters
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Rotary Club has donated money for the construction of two new bus shelters in Casper. In addition to paying for the construction of the new shelters, the Casper Rotary Club has committed to paying for maintenance of both, Anthony Martinez with the Rotary Club told the City Council on Tuesday.
Casper City Council to consider wild turkey feeding ban at request of Wyoming Game and Fish
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asked the Casper City Council to consider supporting a ban on feeding wild turkeys. Biologist Brandon Werner told the City Council that feeding wild turkeys increases congregating among the birds and can aggravate problems involving them.
Livability, sustainability, community engagement: Casper City Council set broad new goals to guide decision-making
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Casper City Council held a strategic planning session at the Ford Wyoming Center to establish a new set of council goals to help guide decision-making over the next two years. The strategic planning session, facilitated by Cheyenne-based The Align Team, culminated in the...
Casper gets $1M ARPA grant for Wastewater Treatment Plant secondary rehabilitation project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the execution of a grant agreement between the City of Casper and the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. The grant agreement will allow the City of Casper to receive a $1 million American Rescue Plan Act grant...
Natrona County Commissioners to consider light industrial plat off Salt Creek Highway
CASPER, Wyo. — This evening, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will consider a request by Columbia Parking LP for a preliminary plat of three lots totaling just over 20 acres to be zoned for light industrial use. The plat will be part of a Sandhill Center subdivision.
Family Game Night hosted by Natrona County Prevention Coalition fast approaching
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center will soon host the eighth annual Family Game Night. The event is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 East K St. The theme...
Jason’s Friends assisting over 150 Wyoming families as 25th Annual Bowl fundraiser approaches
On Saturday, March 4, people around the state will come together to support Wyoming kids facing one of life’s greatest challenges — cancer. This year marks the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends and, to celebrate, this year the event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, as well as Camelanes Bowling Center in Gillette.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project raising 40,000 meals for local children for Spring Break
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hosting the City Wide Food Drive, which starts Feb. 17 and continues through March 17, to raise 40,000 meals for local children during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and residents to help more...
New GM Kirk Goodman takes helm at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council was formally introduced to the new general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, historically called the Casper Events Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. New GM Kirk Goodman is stepping into the role after the January retirement of former GM Brad Murphy. Murphy...
US Biathlon National Championships coming to Casper Mountain in March
CASPER, Wyo. — In late March, Casper will play host to professional skiers from across the country, as this year’s U.S. Biathlon National Championships will take place on Casper Mountain. With the championships just over a month away, local agencies are hard at work making sure everything is running smoothly.
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Franscell’s ‘Deaf Row’
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Last spring, I read my first Ron Franscell book. It was a true crime story so engaging that I knew it wouldn’t be my last. This New York Times best-selling author (and former Casperite) knows how to keep his readers wanting more! I was lucky enough to score an advanced copy of his newest novel, Deaf Row, releasing on Feb. 14. If you’re not into Valentine’s Day (or even if you are), skip the hearts and flowers and grab a copy of this book instead. (Well, there are hearts involved in this story. In a Criminal Minds kind of way…)
La Cocina moves closer to new east-side Casper location, set to open late summer
CASPER, Wyo. — La Cocina owners Jim and Andrea Childs can feel the decades-long connection their restaurant has earned in the Casper community. In fact, they can often see it right in the dining room. “I was in the dining room, and people are eating here still that were...
City buying 70 new carts for Casper Municipal Golf Course for ~$399K
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be replacing its fleet of golf carts at the Casper Municipal Golf Course. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the purchase of the 70 new carts from Colorado Golf and Turf for $398,685. The city received three bids to replace its current fleet of seventy 2018 Yamaha golf carts that have reached their five-year end of lease and warranty period, according to a memo from city staff.
City Council gives Casper Police Department OK to participate in DOJ’s seized asset sharing program
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the Casper Police Department to participate in a federal seized asset sharing program. Councilors Brandy Haskins and Michael Bond were not in attendance. The council’s vote authorizes the Casper PD to participate in a Department...
Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May
CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
