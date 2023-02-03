ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper City Council OKs acceptance of $100K grant supporting new Parks & Rec master plan

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to accept a $100,000 grant from the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board. The grant is to support the creation of a new Parks and Recreation master plan. Staff hope to see a comprehensive master plan created that will be of value to decision-makers across the greater community, a memo from city staff states.
Western Plains Logistics selected for Casper’s ~$460K Center Street enhancements project

CASPER, Wyo. — Western Plains Logistics has been selected to carry out an enhancements project along Center Street in Casper. The project will involve adding new pedestrian and street lighting, landscaping and signage on Center Street between B Street and Interstate 25. Western Plains Logistics submitted a bid of $459,750 for the project, the only bid the city received, according to a City of Casper staff memo.
Casper Rotary Club donates money for construction of two new bus shelters

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Rotary Club has donated money for the construction of two new bus shelters in Casper. In addition to paying for the construction of the new shelters, the Casper Rotary Club has committed to paying for maintenance of both, Anthony Martinez with the Rotary Club told the City Council on Tuesday.
New GM Kirk Goodman takes helm at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council was formally introduced to the new general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, historically called the Casper Events Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. New GM Kirk Goodman is stepping into the role after the January retirement of former GM Brad Murphy. Murphy...
US Biathlon National Championships coming to Casper Mountain in March

CASPER, Wyo. — In late March, Casper will play host to professional skiers from across the country, as this year’s U.S. Biathlon National Championships will take place on Casper Mountain. With the championships just over a month away, local agencies are hard at work making sure everything is running smoothly.
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Franscell’s ‘Deaf Row’

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Last spring, I read my first Ron Franscell book. It was a true crime story so engaging that I knew it wouldn’t be my last. This New York Times best-selling author (and former Casperite) knows how to keep his readers wanting more! I was lucky enough to score an advanced copy of his newest novel, Deaf Row, releasing on Feb. 14. If you’re not into Valentine’s Day (or even if you are), skip the hearts and flowers and grab a copy of this book instead. (Well, there are hearts involved in this story. In a Criminal Minds kind of way…)
City buying 70 new carts for Casper Municipal Golf Course for ~$399K

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be replacing its fleet of golf carts at the Casper Municipal Golf Course. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the purchase of the 70 new carts from Colorado Golf and Turf for $398,685. The city received three bids to replace its current fleet of seventy 2018 Yamaha golf carts that have reached their five-year end of lease and warranty period, according to a memo from city staff.
Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May

CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
