Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Emmett Meissen, 87, New Hampton
Emmett Meissen, age 87, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11th, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. The interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural New Hampton. Visitation will be held 4:00 –...
Donald “Don” Johnson, 69, New Hampton
Donald “Don” Johnson, age 69, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Colonial Manor in Elma. Funeral services for Don will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico, IA with Pastor Peter Faugstad officiating. There will be a two hour visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to Don’s family.
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
Jeanette Poncelet, Fredericksburg
Jeanette Poncelet passed peacefully at the Willows in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
No Petitions Filed to Force Special Election for Chickasaw County Sheriff
There will be no special election for the post of Chickasaw County Sheriff. Ryan Shawver was Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. On January 23rd, Shawver was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
Janeice Kramer – Fun In The Son Daycare Fundraiser
Rob Getz spoke with director Janeice Kramer from Fun In The Son Daycare in Fredericksburg regarding their annual fundraiser this Sunday from 11am-1pm. You can find out more here.
