ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat. She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents invited to share thoughts on potential district maps at Caddo Commission meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has been working on a new redistricting map to accommodate population changes and representation of each district. There are 12 districts in the parish that evolve every 10 years. This is part of the reason why the census count is so important. Since the last count in 2010, Caddo’s population has decreased by 17 percent.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Practice fields to be added to South Bossier Park

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Weather permitting, work on the newest additions to South Bossier Park will begin next week. And the park soon will be known as the Field of Dreams. Four baseball and softball practice fields will be added. The goal is to use the park to...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?

Operation Love Drop to hand out hygiene Valentine’s …. The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Mother...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols

Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different

The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy