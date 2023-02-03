Read full article on original website
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows
AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Taya Valkyrie Is Enjoying Her Free Agency, Wants To Find a Long-Term Home This Year
Free agency is currently suiting Taya Valkyrie quite well, though she hopes to find a long-term home sometime in 2023. The wrestling star has worked for Impact, MLW, NWA, AAA and others in the past year, and she spoke with Fightful about her plans going forward and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Court Bauer Discusses Rationale For MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE
Speaking recently with Deadline.com, MLW founder Court Bauer talked about the reasons MLW is bringing legal proceedings against WWE and shared some details on the business background as he’s tried to arrange a streaming platform for his promotion. Bauer cited allegations of WWE’s patterns of tampering with the industry over decades when asked to detail the standing for the litigation. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below. *RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos. *Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson. *Greedy Souls (Brendan White &...
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
WWE 2K23 Creative Director On Improving Over Last Year, Competition With AEW Fight Forever
WWE 2K23’s creative director recently weighed in on the game’s improvement over the previous iteration, AEW Fight Forever providing competition and more. Lynell Jinks spoke with WCCF Tech for a new interview about the game, and you can check out the highlights below:. On the game’s improvement over...
