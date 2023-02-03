Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New info on how waste-eating bacteria digest complex carbons could lead to recycling plastic, plant waste
A common environmental bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, could someday become nature's plastic recycling center. While most bacteria prefer to eat sugars, C. testosteroni, instead, has a natural appetite for complex waste from plants and plastics. In a new Northwestern University-led study, researchers have, for the first time, deciphered the metabolic mechanisms...
Futurism
Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System
Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
earth.com
New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life
If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
natureworldnews.com
Mega Tsunami from Mass Extinction Asteroid 66 Million Years Ago Shown in Simulation by Experts
A group of international experts, including representatives from NOAA, simulated a mega tsunami that is thought to have caused a global mass extinction event that also wiped out the dinosaurs. Experts believe that the asteroid strike on Earth 66 million years ago caused a mega tsunami. Mega Tsunami Simulation by...
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Phys.org
Fungi and bacteria are binging on burned soil
UC Riverside researchers have identified tiny organisms that not only survive but thrive during the first year after a wildfire. The findings could help bring land back to life after fires that are increasing in both size and severity. The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and...
Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life
A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
studyfinds.org
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level
CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org
Size of X-ray beams successfully evaluated with mathematics
X-ray fluorescence analysis allows elemental analysis in a variety of environments without destroying the sample. The smaller diameter of the X-ray microbeam, the more accurate the elemental distribution can be. Because X-ray beams are not visible, an accurate method is needed to determine beam diameter. A research group led by...
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Futurism
Scientists Find Nearby Planet the Same Size of Earth, Plan to Search It for Life
A team of astronomers has discovered a highly intriguing rocky planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Since it orbits its star at a distance where liquid water can exist, the scientists say they're excited to probe the Earth-like planet for signs of extraterrestrial life. Out of...
Phys.org
Unearthing the impact of moisture on soil carbon processes
The ground below your feet contains some 2,500 gigatons of carbon, approximately three times the amount of carbon held in our atmosphere and four times more than is stored in every living thing—trees, ants, whales, and humans included—on our planet. Despite this, the dynamics that drive soil carbon...
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
