Are you struggling to fill awkward damp patches in winter, or dry spots in the sweltering summer?Opt for tough plants that will withstand the most difficult conditions, says gardening writer Sharon Amos, whose new book – Tough Plants For Tough Places – offers advice on the best plants for tricky spots. Having healthy, well-drained soil is important, she notes, which sometimes may require you to plant in raised beds.“For instance, Mediterranean plants, which can cope with blazing sunshine and lots of heat, may suffer in heavy rain. Using raised beds will provide more control over growing situations, such as drainage.”Make...

1 DAY AGO