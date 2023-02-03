Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
State of the Union 2023: Five takeaways from Biden's speech
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, setting the tone for the second half of his term and launching an opening salvo in his likely bid for a second one.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
SFGate
Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question
President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
Defense One
China Just Exposed the GOP’s Real Target: Biden
It’s hard to fault politicians for acting like politicians. But one can hope for better. Some members of Congress, like the 2020 election deniers and those who peddle conspiracy theories about a global Jewish cabal or the military-industrial complex, can’t resist attacking their ideological opponents, even during war. It’s as old as America’s Federalists and Democratic-Republicans. We expect it from the rabid fringe members and from perennial presidential also-rans like Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who leapt at the chance to slap Joe Biden around with the Chinese balloon.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
NBC News
Pence document revelation is good for Biden — and great for Trump
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The U.S., Germany and other Western nations reverse course and are set to send tanks to Ukraine. ... Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocks Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on House Intel Committee. ... Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the onus of negotiating debt limit increase will be on McCarthy and the House GOP. ... In new filing, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., signals campaign loan didn’t come from personal funds. ... And RNC’s three-day winter meeting begins, with RNC chair race set for Friday.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
capcity.news
Lummis responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming issued the following statement in the wake of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “Last fall, the American people elected a divided government. That means leaders on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to set aside partisan differences to tackle the very real challenges our nation faces. While President Biden continues to claim the mantle of the ‘unity President,’ we have yet to see him come to the table in good faith to work with Republicans.
Ahead of State of Union address, Biden's approval is at just 41%: Reuters/Ipsos poll
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating sat at 41% - close to the lowest level of his presidency - as he prepared for a major speech on Tuesday that is expected to serve as a blueprint for a 2024 re-election bid, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress, the White House announced Friday. Biden is expected to devote...
Biden's open border will cost Democrats in 2024
The cost of the estimated 5.5 million migrants who crossed into America while President Joe Biden has been president is being shared by all.
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
