Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
Belgrade man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A man convicted of robbing a bank will spend more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in September 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 98 months in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to paying more than $3,000 in restitution.
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer
Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
Maine May Make A Massive Increase To Distracted Driving Fines
Even though most people, when asked, would admit that they understand playing around on their phone while they are dirivng could lead to deadly consequences. it took a law to get most people to stop. For some people, even the threat of fine has not gotten them to stop using...
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
Maine Lands Itself on Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised About
Maine is an incredibly beautiful state known for many different things so it’s not too surprising when we see ourselves land on top 10 national lists. The one time a Maine ranking surprised me was when a study claimed that Maine didn’t make it on the top 20 list for happiest states to live in.
Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
This Viral Picture of a Mainer’s Car is Definitely Maine on So Many Levels
I love Maine for so many reasons, but honestly, one of my favorite reasons is all the vanity plates. Mainly because most plates are absolute fire. Legit some of the funniest things I've ever seen. Even after Maine lawmakers started cleaning up a lot of the plates that have f-bombs...
Should Maine School Staff And Security Be Armed W/ Firearms?
Sadly, over the last few decades, we have seen the world get more and more dangerous. This is true even at our schools. And, not just in the country's major cities, either. In the last 20-ish years, we have heard about numerous tragedies occurring in our small town and rural schools.
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
Maine Legislature tries again on MaineCare bill that would increase nursing facility reimbursement
AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the past two years, 11 long-term care facilities closed here in Maine—many of them in rural communities. Those who work in the industry have said time and time again that this trend is going to continue if those facilities are not better funded. On...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
