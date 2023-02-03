ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

I-95 FM

Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor

Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges

ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Belgrade man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for bank robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — A man convicted of robbing a bank will spend more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in September 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 98 months in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to paying more than $3,000 in restitution.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
wabi.tv

Z107.3

Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe

Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
MAINE STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

