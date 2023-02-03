Read full article on original website
Related
WPRI
The 2023 Grammys with Entertainment Tonight
Our friends at Entertainment Tonight (ET) joined us to discuss the 2023 Grammy Awards. There’s excitement around so much that happened from Beyonce becoming the most decorated artist in history to Harry Styles winning album of the year; ET has the recap!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice,...
WPRI
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials
This morning Entertainment Tonights Kevin Frazier joined us to talk about SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS: BATTLE OF THE DECADES, an interactive special where viewers will vote LIVE to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades, will be broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 8 (8:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.
WPRI
Big Game trivia
Ahead of Sunday’s big showdown, Brendan Kirby quizzed Will Gilbert and Audrey McClelland. From past halftime performances to Big Game traditions and facts, we had some fun. Play along and don’t forget to catch the Eagles and Chiefs Sunday night on our sister station, FOX Providence. Rhode Show...
WPRI
Experience fun at Rocky Hill Country Day School’s camps
What can be better than spending your Summer by the Bay? Rocky Hill Country Day School Summer Camp registration is now open for a wide variety of experiences! Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more about all they have to offer. For more info, head to: https://www.rockyhill.org/camps/. Rhode Show...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Bacalaitos
In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Omi Hopper from Next Level with Gordan Ramsey making Bacalaitos also know as Salted Codfish Fritter. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Comments / 0