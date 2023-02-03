Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Ravens Running Backs an Anchor of Baltimore Offense in 2023
J.K. Dobbins - the Ravens' 2020 second-round pick - dealt with injuries last season and appeared in just eight games, but has a history of carrying the ball - and the load - for the Baltimore offense. "I should've been the guy," Dobbins said after the team's playoff loss to...
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Has ‘Plenty of Positive Tape’, Says Former Pro Bowl RB
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson ended his rookie campaign with a sense of belonging. After missing out on the first four games due to the shooting incident, Robinson quickly found his groove in Scott Turner's offense. Such was his ability and form throughout the year, Robinson has landed on...
Las Vegas Raiders permit Derek Carr to visit Bucs’ Division Rival
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on after Tom Brady retired to open February. At this point, the Buccaneers only have one quarterback under contract - Kyle Trask, who has yet to prove anything legitimate at the NFL level. However, the team was recently deemed the favorite for Las Vegas...
Colts’ Late-Round Draft Pick Upgraded from Trade Conditions
The 2023 NFL Draft is set to be a critical event for the future of the Indianapolis Colts as they almost certainly use their first selection on a new franchise quarterback. It was learned (on the outside) this week that they'll be getting a modest boost in their draft efforts on Day 3, as the sixth-round pick that the Buffalo Bills sent to Indy in the Nyheim Hines-Zack Moss trade was upgraded to a fifth-round pick.
Cost of Fifth-Year Option For Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Revealed
The Chargers have an offseason full of questions looming ahead, including a decision to be made on linebacker Kenneth Murray. With Murray's third NFL season in the books, the Chargers must configure whether or not they want to pickup the fifth-year of Murray's rookie contract. All first-round picks from the...
Browns Senior Bowl Takeaways: Defense
The NFL Draft process is full swing with the completion of the All Star games and the Reese's Senior Bowl in particular showcased a number of defensive options that could be appealing to the Cleveland Browns. In addition to reviewing how some players the Browns might be targeting this week...
Multiple Longhorns Highlight PFF’s Top 100 NFL Draft Board
Four Texas Longhorns appeared on PFF’s Top 100 NFL Draft Board. Bijan Robinson, Moro Ojomo, Demarvion Overshown, and Keondre Coburn made the list. Most notable and likely first-round pick running back Robinson. During his career at Texas Robinson dominated the Big 12 Conference and was a Heisman contender last season.
Travis Kelce Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVII
In the AFC championship game, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce climbed into second place all-time in NFL postseason receiving yards (1,467), moving ahead of Rob Gronkowski (1,389) and Julian Edelman (1,442). Arguably the best tight end to ever play the game, Kelce only trails Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice (2,245) for the most receiving yards in NFL playoff history.
Ravens Coordinator Hire: Harbaugh’s ‘Next-Level’ History
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is looking for his seventh offensive coordinator since taking over in 2008, with some big names involved in talks and in visits. But what about Harbaugh's history Some of those previous coaches found success, while others could not take the offense...
PODCAST: How Much of a Loss is Adrian Klemm?
As the excitement from Rodrick Pleasant's commitment on National Signing Day begins to mellow out, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have another big task in front of them: finding a new offensive line coach. On Monday news broke that Oregon's Adrian Klemm would be leaving the Ducks to take...
Former NBA Star, Philly Native Rasheed Wallace Rooting for Chiefs
While Rasheed Wallace played for six different teams in his NBA career after playing at North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, some might forget that the four-time All-Star is a Philadelphia native. Wallace was a dominant player at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, where he received myriad accolades....
Commanders’ Ron Rivera Receives 2022 Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's connection with the military community is well known. After being named as the recipient of the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, his efforts to support the same are being recognized and honored. “During his time as an NFL head coach, Ron Rivera...
