The 2023 NFL Draft is set to be a critical event for the future of the Indianapolis Colts as they almost certainly use their first selection on a new franchise quarterback. It was learned (on the outside) this week that they'll be getting a modest boost in their draft efforts on Day 3, as the sixth-round pick that the Buffalo Bills sent to Indy in the Nyheim Hines-Zack Moss trade was upgraded to a fifth-round pick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO