Elk County, PA

One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
 5 days ago

SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs.

Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose.

Police said around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call of an overdose along the 300 block of Chestnut Street in the City of Saint Marys. Police and medical personnel arrived on the scene and found the victim who medical personnel determined to be dead, lying on a bed, according to the affidavit.

Around 9:30 a.m., Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio officially declared the woman dead.

Officers said they saw drug paraphernal throughout the room in plain sight including burnt foil, a glass smoking device, a blue pen tube, a northwest bank pen tube and a lighter, police noted in the complaint. All of this was taken into evidence, according to charges filed.

They eventually spoke with Hause and asked how the woman had gotten the drugs. Hause told police that she obtain the bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl for her which they smoked together just before she overdosed, the affidavit reads.

Hause reported to police that she purchased four bags of heroin/fentanyl for $80 that was given to her by the 36-year-old around midnight. She told police the rest of the drugs are underneath the bed in a box as well as some methamphetamine that she got for the victim within the past few days, police noted in the affidavit. Hause told police she reached out to Smith through Facebook Messenger both times to purchase the drugs.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday evening, police spoke with Smith about selling the heroin/fentanyl and the methamphetamine to Hause. Smith admitted to selling the drugs to her and described the bags that he sold to be stamped with “Ryobl.” Police found a bag matching the description in the victim’s purse.

Hause and Smith are currently in Elk County Prison after failing to each post $50,000 bail. Both are facing multiple drug felonies including manufacture and delivery charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

WTAJ

