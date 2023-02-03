Read full article on original website
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig to Make Stops in North Iowa Wednesday
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is scheduled to make at least two stops in north Iowa Wednesday. As part of his annual 99 county tour, Naig will be in Mitchell County to visit with staff and Chef Jessica Baldus at Taste in Osage, where he’ll learn more about the restaurant and the network of farmers that source ingredients to the operation. Naig is expected to be in Osage from 10 to 11 am Wednesday before heading to Charles City to speak at the Ag Producer Meeting hosted by First Citizens Bank at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd Found Fairgrounds.
Emmett Meissen, 87, New Hampton
Emmett Meissen, age 87, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11th, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. The interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural New Hampton. Visitation will be held 4:00 –...
Mayor Monday – CC’s Dean Andrews provides budget updates, the latest on Lions Field Pool renovations and more
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews joined Community Conversations to provide updates on the budget, Lions Field Pool renovations and more. For more Charles City news, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
Donald “Don” Johnson, 69, New Hampton
Donald “Don” Johnson, age 69, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Colonial Manor in Elma. Funeral services for Don will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico, IA with Pastor Peter Faugstad officiating. There will be a two hour visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to Don’s family.
CometCareers Gives Charles City Students Real World Experience
Charles City High School students are gaining real world experience through CometCareers. Senior Zach Chambers is one of three students learning the role of a customer care representative with the Jeremy Rogstad State Farm Insurance agency in Charles City. Chambers says he and fellow students, senior Caden Blunt and junior...
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
Jeanette Poncelet, Fredericksburg
Jeanette Poncelet passed peacefully at the Willows in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Black Artists Featured in February at Charles City Arts Center
Black History Month is being recognized with a special exhibit at the Charles City Arts Center throughout February. The Center’s Karl Haglund says the important display is on loan from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. A special reception Friday evening (02.03) formally kicked off the Black History Month...
Floyd County Museum’s Mckenna Lloyd previews this months upcoming events and guest speakers
Floyd County Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd was featured on the KCHA morning show to showcase upcoming February events and guest speakers. For more information on the many events and activities at the Floyd County Museum, go to FloydCountyMuseum.org.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
Floyd County Supervisors Decline Pay Raise
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will not take a pay raise for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Last week, Supervisors discussed not accepting the pay raises of 7.1% proposed by the County Compensation Board. During their regular meeting Monday (02.06), they finalized their decision, but not until after Supervisor Dennis Keifer expressed a concern he heard while attending a recent statewide Supervisors meeting.
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
