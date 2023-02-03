ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 4

Lc Baker
4d ago

A lot of them needs to have classes on the rules of the road. Not because they are riding on two wheels means that they have the right to ride in between cars. All because they don’t want to wait just like everyone else. One of them cut so close between my car on the right side and the car on his left, I swear he hit the other car side view mirror. The way the guy look up in his car at him. The traffic was bumper to bumper and he just didn’t want to wait. By the time we got to where he was he almost lost his life because he came from behind this car illegally turned and the truck almost hit him. If that scooter didn’t swerve he wouldn’t be here today. Just crazy

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach. A bicyclist was killed over the weekend after colliding with a car. According to investigators, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AIRBNB Sued Over South Palm Beach County Hammock Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boynton Beach homeowners — and vacation rental company AIRBNB — are all facing a lawsuit in Palm Beach County after two AIRBNB “guests” were allegedly injured in a broken hammock. The suit, just filed in Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead

MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days. Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said.  His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m.  She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Make Plans Now

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close part of I-95 in Boca Raton. The closure will affect all southbound lanes. The good news: if you only drive during daylight hours, the closure is unlikely to affect […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy