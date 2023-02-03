A lot of them needs to have classes on the rules of the road. Not because they are riding on two wheels means that they have the right to ride in between cars. All because they don’t want to wait just like everyone else. One of them cut so close between my car on the right side and the car on his left, I swear he hit the other car side view mirror. The way the guy look up in his car at him. The traffic was bumper to bumper and he just didn’t want to wait. By the time we got to where he was he almost lost his life because he came from behind this car illegally turned and the truck almost hit him. If that scooter didn’t swerve he wouldn’t be here today. Just crazy
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate GuideRachel K. BelkinWest Palm Beach, FL
Huzzah! The Florida Renaissance Festival is Back!The FleptDeerfield Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
