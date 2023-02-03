ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Atlanta 12-year-old last seen boarding school bus is missing, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home. Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee's car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
ATLANTA, GA
