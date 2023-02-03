Read full article on original website
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred. Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window...
Lawrenceville home declared total loss after 'accidental' fire, officials say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family is now left without a home after a fire destroyed a Lawrenceville residence early Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m., according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire. Two cats were not able to make it out of the home. Fire crews were called to...
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Missing in Georgia | Atlanta 12-year-old last seen boarding school bus is missing, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home. Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.
4-year-old in critical condition after South Fulton shooting, police say
A child was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Fulton on Tuesday, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
Long journey to identify skeletal remains continues for families of missing people
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are working to identify human skeletal remains found off of Georgia Highway 316 in Dacula Monday evening. It’s a process that could take weeks, or years -- to put a name, a face, a family, and someone’s life story to the remains. If they’re able to do it, at all.
Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old found dead near South Fulton LA Fitness
The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a teenager last month.
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
For two long days, Trey Specht spent all of his waking hours canvassing Atlanta in search of his lost dog. And consideri...
Fight that led to deadly double shooting may have started on a school bus, witnesses say
The 15-year-old shooter is still on the run.
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday. Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore. Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and...
Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say
Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
Pregnant woman dead days after being shot, baby in critical condition, DeKalb police say
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.
