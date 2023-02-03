Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Billingsley, Isabella girl’s heading to subregionals
Early rounds of the AHSAA area basketball tournaments kicked off on Feb. 4 and 6 with 11 Chilton County area teams in action. Billingsley High School’s varsity boy’s team took down Verbena High School 48-41 in the preliminary round of the AHSAA Class 1A Area 7 tournament on Feb. 6. The Bears were led by Mason Truesdale with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Truesdale went 9-for-13 from 3-point range and added five rebounds to his totals.
Clanton Advertiser
Sophomore Anderson gets 1,500 points for Tigers
Chilton County High School varsity girl’s point guard Iasia Anderson has been playing varsity basketball since her seventh-grade year. Since then, Anderson has tallied 850 rebounds, 650 steals, and now 1,500 career points — and counting. “It means a lot,” Anderson said. “We have a good record, and...
Clanton Advertiser
The Hawk lands back in Clanton
UPDATE: The Chamber has sold all of its banquet tickets. Two-time Major League Baseball All-Star, 1975 World Series champion and Clanton native Clay Carroll is coming back to his roots from Feb. 16-18. “The Hawk,” who was a member of the Big Red Machine Cincinnati Reds teams in the 1970s, grew up in Clanton and pitched at Chilton County High School before making his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 1964.
Clanton Advertiser
Jarvis was born to race
Some people love racing and speedways while others live for it. Katie Jarvis, age 20 of Jemison, is a dirt track racing driver and enthusiast. Her father Jerry Jarvis began racing decades ago and gave Katie her interest in the sport. Katie uses her platform as a local race car driver to inspire and encourage children that they can accomplish whatever their dreams is.
Clanton Advertiser
Carter wins Senior Connection Chili Cook Off
Senior Connection held its annual Chili Cook Off on Feb. 4 that saw Jennifer Carter take home first place with her pinto bean chili. Carter’s chili consisted of ground beef, a bunch of different spices and pinto beans were her beans of choice to use. “I was blown away...
Clanton Advertiser
Movie extra opportunity set for Clanton
Auditions to be on a film set are closer than one might think for Chilton County. Local independent filmmaker David Gentry of Door Number 3 Films is holding auditions for small parts and extras in “Fall Boy,” a horror-comedy about a boy and his once girlfriend turned ghost, on Feb. 19 at 500 Fifth Avenue N in Clanton at 1:30 p.m.
Clanton Advertiser
Local difference makers center of upcoming event
“Celebrating Our Own Black History Makers” will celebrate those who have made a difference in their community on Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. This year’s event will be held at the Jemison Municipal Complex. The event began as a way for the West End Neighborhood Watch Children &...
Clanton Advertiser
Prom for those with special needs coming to Clanton
New Life Church in Clanton is partnering with the Tim Tebow Foundation and volunteers throughout the community to create a prom experience for those with special needs. On Feb. 10, individuals with special needs, who are 14 years old and older, will enjoy a free night of food, music, glam and fun as guests of honor at the event.
Clanton Advertiser
Once upon a time in Jemison
Jemison Public Library hosts annual Fairy Tale Show. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE | ADVERTISER.
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison Council approves land purchases
The Jemison City council unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of several pieces of land next to Hotel Street during its Feb. 6 meeting. The council authorized the mayor to sign contracts with the Lewis Family for six parcels for $125,000 and for two lots on Hotel Street from Mary Caton for $16,000.
