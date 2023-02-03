Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
News On 6
Warm Temps For Monday With Rain To Arrive On Tuesday
Get ready for a classic Oklahoma weather swing! Today spring-like, but a strong cold front arrives this evening. Rain and t-storm chances go up this evening and tonight. Tomorrow temps will fall into the 30s with a strong north winds and waves of rain. May see a wintry mix for...
News On 6
'Love! On The Plaza' Coming Next Weekend
Friends of the Plaza in Oklahoma City are getting ready for "Love! On The Plaza" the weekend before Valentine's Day. The event includes live music, art galleries, a comedy show and more. The event is on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
News On 6
OKC Metro Health Expert Explains Causes, Relief For 'Tech Neck'
Health officials are worried that spending all day looking at phones is not just causing eye problems, but problems in people's necks as well. A condition known as "tech neck" is the stressing of the muscles while looking down at items such as phones or computers for long periods of time.
News On 6
New Dog Park, Restaurant Opening Wednesday In OKC
A new dog park and restaurant, called Bar K, is opening Wednesday in Oklahoma City. It’s located near Oklahoma City and South Lincoln boulevards. News 9’s Jordan Dafnis went to Bar K during News 9 at 9 a.m. with a friend to tell us more about the new spot.
News On 6
Remembering Leslie Filson, One Of OKC’s First Black Police Detectives
Leslie Filson lived in northeast Oklahoma City in the 1940s. His daughter, Carolyn Filson said he didn't just live there, he worked there too and had a goal to help his community thrive. A proud daughter is sharing her father's story. “This is my dad and his patrol partner, and...
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into House In NE OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building. The crash happened near Northeast 50th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they helped secure the structure by installing shoring material. The driver of the vehicle was transported to...
News On 6
OKC City Leaders Creating Plan To Prevent Deadly, Serious Crashes In Metro
Oklahoma City leaders are creating a plan to prevent deadly or serious crashes in the Oklahoma City metro. They said between 2016 and 2020 there were 420 deadly crashes in our state, ranking Oklahoma the fourth highest in the nation. City officials said they are working on an $800,000 plan,...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Southeast OKC
The Oklahoma City Firefighters arrived at the scene near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue on Saturday. The house was fully inflamed when they arrived on scene, fire crews said. One person was taken to the hospital for further examination, police said. Several pets died in the fire, fire...
News On 6
Can You Relate: Stretch IRAs
OKLAHOMA CITY - Keeping up with changes in the federal law and how it impact you can be hard to keep up with, and today we are talking about the recent changes to the law that impact Stretch IRAs. Can you relate?
News On 6
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage Found In OKC
UPDATE 2/6/23 3:42 p.m.: The Chevy Impala was found in Oklahoma City, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Oklahoma City Police. A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
News On 6
Dumpster Full Of Firearms Found At Midwest City Business, Authorities Investigating
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a dumpster full of guns at a business in Midwest City. ATF agents said the weapons found at International Firearm Corporation were cut but still functional. A federal search warrant filed in an Oklahoma City court said a person with...
News On 6
Driver Crashes Into NE OKC Home, Arrested On DUI Complaint
A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.
News On 6
Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled
A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
News On 6
Cowboys Earn Tie Breaker Win Over No. 8 Missouri
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated its second top-10 opponent in a row with a 17-16 win over No. 8 Missouri Sunday that came to the third tiebreaker criteria of total match points scored. With both teams winning five matches, four by decision and a major decision by Missouri's Keegan...
News On 6
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City. Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers. Edwards...
News On 6
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
News On 6
1 Injured In Logan County Rollover Crash
One person is in the hospital after a crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 in Guthrie. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bradley R. Hocker, 24, fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment causing Hoccker's vehicle to roll over. OHP said...
News On 6
Stevenson Scores 34, West Virginia Routs Oklahoma 93-61
Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.
News On 6
Hundreds Of Guns Found In Oklahoma Dumpster, Authorities Investigating
Federal agents are trying to figure out why an Oklahoma gun store owner dumped more than 200 working guns. Court documents show agents found 236 rifles and 12 shotguns in a dumpster outside a Midwest City gun store in January. They say although the guns were partially cut, they were...
Comments / 0