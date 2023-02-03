UPDATE 2/6/23 3:42 p.m.: The Chevy Impala was found in Oklahoma City, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Oklahoma City Police. A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.

