ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year's Day. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy