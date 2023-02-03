Read full article on original website
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
John Legend Says His and Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Were a ‘Little Jealous’ During Her Pregnancy, Discusses How They Adjusted to Baby Esti
An adjustment. John Legend admitted that he and Chrissy Teigen had hesitations about how their kids would react to baby Esti ahead of her arrival. "We weren't sure how they would take it," Legend, 44, explained during an interview with E! News, which was posted on Thursday, February 2. "I felt like they were a […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
Popculture
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'
The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name
After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
John Legend shares his first photo of newborn daughter with Chrissy Teigen
John Legend has shared his first photo celebrating the arrival of his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.The singer first announced the birth of his fourth child with Teigen at a private concert on 13 January, before the model shared the news with the rest of the world.In his own Instagram post on Thursday (26 January), Legend shared a photograph of him cradling Esti in his arms as he beams at the camera.He wrote in the caption: “Our new love.”Commenting on her husband’s latest post, Teigen gushed: “Eeee I love her.”The arrival of the couple’s new daughter comes...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!
Can you believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire Webster, is already 1? The baby boy marked his very first birthday on Thursday, February 2, and of course, his famous family couldn't wait to celebrate the occasion, posting never-before-seen pictures of the adorable tot."AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you," Jenner wrote in an Instagram tribute alongside a slideshow of new photos and videos. "Happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.""Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much!" Kim Kardashian gushed in...
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Heather Rae Young Says She’s Never Been as ‘Exhausted’ or ‘Happy’ Since Welcoming Son: See Breast-Feeding Pic
Already embracing mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is enjoying the newborn phase with her first child less than one week after giving birth. “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, alongside a selfie with her […]
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
realitytitbit.com
Amy Slaton now: Dramatic weight loss from 1000-lb season 1
Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy are back for season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, as Amy Slaton has given birth since filming fans are wondering what her weight is now. The sister’s Tammy and Amy have been appearing in their own TLC show since 2020, and fans have been following their weight loss journey from then until now.
