Read full article on original website
Related
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Weapon? Magic object? Man with metal detector stumbles upon mysterious Roman artifact
A dirt-covered fragment of a cryptic artifact sat undisturbed for centuries in Belgium. Now, the object — common in geometry classes, but rare in archaeological excavations — is puzzling archaeologists. Patrick Schuermans, a hobby archaeologist, was scanning the ground in Kortessem with a metal detector when he stumbled...
abandonedspaces.com
Are Yetis Real? This Ancient ‘Yeti Scalp’ in Nepal Could Prove It
Tales of a mysterious, large ape-like creature that roams the Himalayan mountains have captivated locals and believers around the world. The existence of the “Yeti” has yet to be proven, but a small Nepalese monastery could have the key to solving the mystery. The 300-year-old Yeti scalp is...
Comments / 1