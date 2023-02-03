ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Weapon? Magic object? Man with metal detector stumbles upon mysterious Roman artifact

A dirt-covered fragment of a cryptic artifact sat undisturbed for centuries in Belgium. Now, the object — common in geometry classes, but rare in archaeological excavations — is puzzling archaeologists. Patrick Schuermans, a hobby archaeologist, was scanning the ground in Kortessem with a metal detector when he stumbled...
abandonedspaces.com

Are Yetis Real? This Ancient ‘Yeti Scalp’ in Nepal Could Prove It

Tales of a mysterious, large ape-like creature that roams the Himalayan mountains have captivated locals and believers around the world. The existence of the “Yeti” has yet to be proven, but a small Nepalese monastery could have the key to solving the mystery. The 300-year-old Yeti scalp is...

