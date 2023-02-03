ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Florence Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in vehicle theft investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery Road in Florence. The stolen vehicle was missing its hood and driver’s side fender.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Persons of interest identified in Florence Co. vehicle theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Persons of interest have been identified in connection with vehicle theft in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle has also been located. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Suspect wanted in Horry County for grand larceny, other charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police need help to find a suspect wanted on warrants. Zackery Faircloth is wanted for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. He is approximately 6'4" and 250 pounds with a collection of tattoos.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 13-year-old classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wpde.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day: FBI

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and the FBI is asking for everyone to watch out for scam red flags in the days leading up. A 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center report showed South Carolinians lost $6.8 million to confidence fraud and romance scams that year. 2022 data hasn't been released yet, but experts believe that the number will go up.
wpde.com

Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Protest hearing to be held regarding Atlantic Beach runoff winner

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest hearing will be held Monday for the results of the Atlantic Beach special runoff election, which was held in January. John David was certified as the official winner, but some still have questions regarding his residency. David's ballot was originally challenged because...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC

