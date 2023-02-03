Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Florence Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in vehicle theft investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery Road in Florence. The stolen vehicle was missing its hood and driver’s side fender.
Persons of interest identified in Florence Co. vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Persons of interest have been identified in connection with vehicle theft in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle has also been located. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery...
Suspect wanted in Horry County for grand larceny, other charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police need help to find a suspect wanted on warrants. Zackery Faircloth is wanted for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. He is approximately 6'4" and 250 pounds with a collection of tattoos.
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 13-year-old classmate
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.
Deputies search for gunmen after armed robbery at Georgetown Co. store
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 9006 Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a...
Suspect still on the loose following attempted kidnapping in Loris: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to an attempted kidnapping in the Loris area of Horry County Sunday night, according to a report. Horry County police said they went to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in reference to a possible kidnapping. When officers arrived, they...
Vehicle crashes into building in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
Pinball is illegal for anyone under 18 in SC, new law looks to change that
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Does your child like to play pinball? Well, if they are under 18 they are breaking the law. South Carolina bans anyone under 18 from playing pinball, but advocates and a lawmaker are pushing to change that. “I’m saying to you we are willingly breaking...
'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day: FBI
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and the FBI is asking for everyone to watch out for scam red flags in the days leading up. A 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center report showed South Carolinians lost $6.8 million to confidence fraud and romance scams that year. 2022 data hasn't been released yet, but experts believe that the number will go up.
Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
Tennessee bill would allow courts to settle pet custody cases during divorce
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A new Tennessee bill aims to address who gets the family pet when a couple heads for divorce. HB0467/SB0568 is sponsored by Representative Caleb Hemmer (D-Nashville-D59) and Senator Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville-D21). The bill would allow a court to wade into custody of a pet or companion animal in the...
Protest hearing to be held regarding Atlantic Beach runoff winner
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest hearing will be held Monday for the results of the Atlantic Beach special runoff election, which was held in January. John David was certified as the official winner, but some still have questions regarding his residency. David's ballot was originally challenged because...
2 hurt, traffic blocked after 5-vehicle crash under Hwy 90 overpass
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 17 South under Highway 90 near Little River due to a five-vehicle crash that happened Monday at 1:36 p.m. Lanes of traffic are blocked and two people are being transported to the hospital, Horry County...
