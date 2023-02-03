ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pieper Lewis case highlights inequity in Iowa’s juvenile justice system for girls

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YQ00_0kbaXGr700

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa leaders say the state needs to address complaints of inequities in the juvenile justice system, which were highlighted by the case of Pieper Lewis .

A lack of resources for girls within the system was brought to light during Lewis’ trial for killing a man she said raped her repeatedly when she was 15-years-old. Her attorney said she didn’t get the same help that is offered to at-risk boys in the state.

“And that is because of her gender right?,” said Lewis’ attorney.

“Yes,” said a juvenile court officer.

So if you are a boy age 15, the state of Iowa is going to treat you differently than a 15- year-old girl, right? And that’s a function of her gender,” said Lewis’ attorney.

How has Pieper been treated unfairly by the state due to her age and circumstances?

Her attorney was asking for leniency, in part, because of a lack of resources and inequalities in the juvenile justice system. What are those inequalities?

The Iowa State Training School houses all the high risk, (charged with a violent crime) juvenile boys in the state, which is funded by the state. But it’s girl counterpart, the Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo closed down in 2014. It was the only state-funded facility available for girls. If the facility was open Pieper would have been in this facility that was properly equipped to handle her specific needs. Since it’s closure there is elevated pressure on juvenile court officers to assign this category of girls to proper facilities.

“Juvenile court does everything they can. They do a great job of trying to look outside the box,” said Dan Larson, the program administrator at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Iowa Task Force for Young Women is made of state leaders who examine how the state’s department of Human Services can more efficiently provide resources for these girls. And they submit that yearly report every year.

In their most recent study in 2021 the task force found the state had 25 girls who qualified as high risk and would be in a state facility if one was open. These resources for these girls have been decreasing over the years according to the task force.

“I’ve seen the decline, I’ve seen the reduction, I’ve seen the elimination of services that are for girls. And so girls are hurting at every stage of the system,” said Jennifer Tibbets, the chair of the Iowa Task Force for Young Women.

The issue is highlighted through the “Talking Wall”, a tool the task force uses in their yearly report to show what these deep end girls need equal access too.

“We talk to them in small groups and ask them basic questions. And it is called the talkig wall because there’s a of easel paper on the wall and they have post-its and they write on them and put them up on the wall,” said Steve Michael, the division administrator for the Division of Criminal & Juvenile Justice Planning in the Department of Human Rights.

These youth in the system say the need, “Better tampons (Not cardboard)”, “Programs to help single moms”, “Teach puberty if you don’t have a mom, who do you go to?”, “Consider hair care needs”, “clothes”, “a financial support system and therapy”, “support systems that are heathy and not enforced”, and the list goes on and on. The task force says that it’s not just a lack of services, but services that are catered towards females.

“Putting girls into a service like that, (aggression replacement training), it may exist in an area were girls can have that service, but all the research and everything around it is geared towards that works for a boy. So just because a service exists doesn’t mean it works well for a girl,” said Kathy Nesteby, an executive officer for the Division of Criminal & Juvenile Justice Planning in the Department of Human Rights.

The Polk County Juvenile Detention Center is one of the bigger county facilities in the state. They have recreational facilities for the teens, educational materials, classrooms and libraries. But Larson knows that they still don’t have all the services these girls require.

“We have medical services here. But again we are not a treatment facility so we have to stay in our lane working with that type of situation,” said Larson.

And other facilities in the state are having the same issue.

“If you were to call up any of the nine now detention directors in the state I am convinced that they would al tell you that they are concerned with the amount of time the youth are spending camped out in their facilities,” said Nesteby.

Part of the problem for the lack of services is the low number of these high risk juveniles in the state, but the number of girls is slowly increasing along with their time of stay. And with no state facility for high risk girls, the county facilities must hold these girls for longer periods of time.

“There are a good percentage of girls that are staying there for longer than six months,” said Tibbets.

What are some of the solutions detention center directors see?

“We do need some type of state training school. I know that’s kind of a term people don’t want to use but we need something like that, that will not kick girls out,” said Larson. “…I know that the state does have that money.”

In their 2021 report the task force recommended ways to the DHS that it could solve these issues. That included alternatives for detention centers, having girls spend less time in temporary facilities, stop sending these girls to adult court and stop sending them out of state.

The Iowa Department of Human Services did not respond for comment on this story when WHO 13 News reached out several times last Fall.

You can find more Special Reports from WHO 13 here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 13

Shyla Carter
4d ago

Can’t forget all women our failed when they stripped us of our rights to our bodies men get say what we do with our bodies and men get to abuse a woman’s body and get away with it while the woman gets the sentence

Reply(6)
19
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities

Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Cancer Moonshot program is aiding in clinical trials and research in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden renewed his call for a cancer moonshot back in February of 2022, hoping to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in 25 years, while improving cancer screening, prevention, and increasing quality of life for those battling cancer. Iowa cancer experts are eager for the opportunities […]
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa anti-abortion groups, lawmakers announce bill to ban all abortions

Iowa anti-abortion groups and some Republican lawmakers are starting the push for a “life at conception” bill that would ban all abortion in Iowa. Maggie DeWitte, who heads the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders, announced the effort Monday at a Prayer for Life anti-abortion rally at the Statehouse. She said while they’re waiting for a court decision on Iowa’s “fetal heartbeat” law, anti-abortion groups believe it’s the right time to start pushing for more restrictions.
IOWA STATE
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
arizonasuntimes.com

Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies

Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hinson’s State of the Union guest spreads mental health awareness for veterans

DES MOINES – US Representatives will bring guests with them to attend the President’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night. This gives them the opportunity to bring a guest that can raise awareness for important causes. That’s what Iowa 2nd Congressional District House Representative Ashley Hinson is doing by bringing Sergeant Trent Dirks as […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice

One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Lansing Daily

Father of Missing Iowa Teen Jack Wilson Charged With Assault as Investigation Develops

The father of missing Iowa teen Jack Wilson was charged with assault on Thursday after a physical altercation with the teen’s mother and stepfather. The incident occurred moments after authorities announced they had found human remains where the 16-year-old disappeared. During a news conference on Thursday, authorities said the human remains found near Wolf Creek … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Professional Educators Of Iowa Sounds Alarm

Des Moines, Iowa — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

One thousand armed black men

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Low-Income Home Emergency Assistance funds delayed in Iowa

The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast. Dubuque Hempstead High School placed under lockdown following threat. Updated: 11 hours ago. A 911 call came in around 11:20, reporting possible explosive devices at the school, forcing staff...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy

Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature

The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]

Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year

Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022, accounting for 36% of all violations cited nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited dog and cat breeders and brokers for 795 violations in 2022, a total that excludes citations for “missed” inspections resulting from USDA officials not gaining access to […] The post Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa DNR says excess tag season helped boost deer harvest numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of deer harvested in the state during the 2022-23 season increased by 7% over the previous season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR said the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season is partly responsible for the increase. It was approved by Iowa lawmakers last spring. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy