FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
fox5ny.com
Construction accident in Queens leaves 5 injured
NEW YORK - At least 5 people have been injured after an accident at a construction site in Queens. The accident happened just before noon in Sunnyside. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the men were injured by a rebar cage. Officials say a stack of steel rods used in concrete came loose and fell on the workers.
fox5ny.com
NYC expands crackdown on illegal cannabis shops
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is teaming up with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to take on the spread of illegal, unlicensed cannabis dispensaries across the city. "Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice — but we’re not...
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
fox5ny.com
Massive fire engulfs multiple West New York businesses
NEW JERSEY - A massive 6-alarm fire engulfed a building housing a row of businesses in West New York, New Jersey. The fire reportedly began Wednesday inside one of the businesses located on Bergenline Avenue, near 61st Street. Multiple emergency responders were on scene, fighting the fire from inside and...
fox5ny.com
New skating rink is 1,131 feet above Manhattan
NEW YORK - A new skating rink offers views of the Statue of Liberty and Yankee Stadium. Edge NYC is known for its panoramic views but now you can skate at Sky Skate at the facility. The indoor rink means you don't have to bundle up to enjoy the rink...
fox5ny.com
Violent robbers hit Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn smoke shop worker was beaten and robbed. The NYPD says it happened at Hubble Bubble on Ave. P in the Gravesend section of the borough. Two men went into the store at around 11 a.m. last Thursday. One of the robbers grabbed a hammer and threatened employees while demanding CBD products.
Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
fox5ny.com
Man opens fire during NYC jewelry store robbery
NEW YORK - A man opened fire inside a New York City jewelry store on Sunday afternoon during a robbery attempt. The man went into A&M jewelry store just before 2 p.m. on 5th Ave. in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. The man was already holding the handgun with...
fox5ny.com
2 teens shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Two teens have been hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. The victims, a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl were shot at a housing development roughly half a block away from the Grand Street Campus High School in Williamsburg. The girl is reportedly a...
fox5ny.com
Pigeon dyed pink dies, NYC rescue group says
NEW YORK - A pink pigeon that was believed to have been "deliberately dyed" and left animal lovers across the city outraged has died. The Wild Bird Fund shared the sad news on social media Tuesday, saying the bird died after inhaling the toxic fumes on its feathers. "We are...
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
fox5ny.com
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man allegedly hiding in a Rockland County hotel was arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The call of a man shot came in just before 7 p.m. from Ruby St. in the East New York...
fox5ny.com
31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
fox5ny.com
3 critical, 1 serious after fire sparked by lithium-ion battery in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Three members of a family are in critical, but stable condition and a fourth is in serious condition after a fire tore through their Inwood home overnight. According to the FDNY, the fire was ignited by a lithium-ion battery that was charging overnight. The smell of charred...
fox5ny.com
Young siblings reported missing in Harlem
NEW YORK - UPDATE: The children have been found safe. The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a young brother and sister who are missing. The pair was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 145 Street and 8 Avenue in...
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
