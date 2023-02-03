Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and maybe you’re looking for something different to do with your sweetie. Wicks Up Candle Company located in Oak Park is offering up something fun, while creating the perfect mood. The owner of the shop, Aisha Sanders, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton they are less of a shop that sells candles, but more a candle making business. “We provide a luxurious candle bar experience...you come pick from different scents and create a scent combination as unique as you.,” Sanders said. There are public and private candle making workshops available and several upcoming events such as the “Love is Lit,” Valentine event.

OAK PARK, MI