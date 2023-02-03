Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County high school student performs at Carnegie Hall
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from an Oakland County high school had a chance of a lifetime as he was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. Zach Zuber of Lakeland High School had one of the best moments of his life so far after being selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Set the perfect mood at this candle shop
Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and maybe you’re looking for something different to do with your sweetie. Wicks Up Candle Company located in Oak Park is offering up something fun, while creating the perfect mood. The owner of the shop, Aisha Sanders, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton they are less of a shop that sells candles, but more a candle making business. “We provide a luxurious candle bar experience...you come pick from different scents and create a scent combination as unique as you.,” Sanders said. There are public and private candle making workshops available and several upcoming events such as the “Love is Lit,” Valentine event.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Retired Ann Arbor couple pays off Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt
DETROIT – A retired couple from Ann Arbor has helped to pay off a Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt after seeing her featured on Local 4′s series of reports on chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools. Jim and Cindy Pierson said they were at home when they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Study’ says Warren is 1 of nation’s least glamorous cities -- and I kind of agree
WARREN, Mich. – A lawn care company has ranked the city of Warren as the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Yes, you read that right. A startup called LawnStarter has taken it upon themselves to determine which of the major U.S. cities are the most glamorous based on categories like status and wealth, fine dining, beauty, fashion and entertainment -- all things clearly related to lawn care. Landscaping wasn’t even among the criteria considered.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another family relocates in Detroit courtesy of the ‘Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap’ program
DETROIT – On Monday, a Detroit family will move into their new home thanks to the city’s Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program. The Barajas family of eight will move into a beautiful four-bedroom house after being relocated from their original home in the Delray neighborhood near Historic Fort Wayne.
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor. Officials said she wrote a note...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Near record-breaking temps later this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Well, we came close to breaking our record high Tuesday which was 56 set back in 2019. While we only made it to the low 50s, it was still a beautiful afternoon, especially on the east side, where it took a little longer for the strong cold front to arrive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The Evil Dead’ star Bruce Campbell to host ‘Bruce-O-Rama’ trivia night in Michigan hometown
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – If you are a pop culture junkie, then the event “Bruce-O-Rama” might be up your alley. Bruce Campbell of “The Evil Dead” and the shows “Jack of All Trades” and “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” is making a return to his hometown Royal Oak with a trivia night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash cleared westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster, Grand River in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The crash that caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County has been cleared. A crash has caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Aerial video: Workers installing new lighting system at Comerica Park
DETROIT – Crews are at Comerica Park on Wednesday to continue installing the new lighting system ahead of the 2023 Detroit Tigers season. The Detroit Tigers announced an upgrade to the LED lighting system for the 2023 season. The goal is to bring a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Farmington Hills. The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened. UPDATE: Man struck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 charged in Oakland County after hundreds of thefts, 25 cars stolen across Metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men have been charged in Oakland County in connection with hundreds of thefts and 25 stolen cars across Metro Detroit over the past four months, officials said. Bloomfield Township police said Rapheal Antonio Smith, 29; Demerius Marco Hollis, 30; and Samuel Bender Jr., 32;...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles
WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plumber electrocuted while snaking drain in flooded basement on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A plumber was electrocuted while being trapped in flood waters in a basement on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 7) as the 62-year-old plumber was snaking a drain when he came in contact with an electrical supply as water filled the basement. Firefighters...
