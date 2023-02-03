ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County high school student performs at Carnegie Hall

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from an Oakland County high school had a chance of a lifetime as he was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. Zach Zuber of Lakeland High School had one of the best moments of his life so far after being selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Set the perfect mood at this candle shop

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and maybe you’re looking for something different to do with your sweetie. Wicks Up Candle Company located in Oak Park is offering up something fun, while creating the perfect mood. The owner of the shop, Aisha Sanders, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton they are less of a shop that sells candles, but more a candle making business. “We provide a luxurious candle bar experience...you come pick from different scents and create a scent combination as unique as you.,” Sanders said. There are public and private candle making workshops available and several upcoming events such as the “Love is Lit,” Valentine event.
OAK PARK, MI
‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
‘Study’ says Warren is 1 of nation’s least glamorous cities -- and I kind of agree

WARREN, Mich. – A lawn care company has ranked the city of Warren as the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Yes, you read that right. A startup called LawnStarter has taken it upon themselves to determine which of the major U.S. cities are the most glamorous based on categories like status and wealth, fine dining, beauty, fashion and entertainment -- all things clearly related to lawn care. Landscaping wasn’t even among the criteria considered.
WARREN, MI
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Aerial video: Workers installing new lighting system at Comerica Park

DETROIT – Crews are at Comerica Park on Wednesday to continue installing the new lighting system ahead of the 2023 Detroit Tigers season. The Detroit Tigers announced an upgrade to the LED lighting system for the 2023 season. The goal is to bring a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.
DETROIT, MI
Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles

WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
WARREN, MI

