MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A shooting that happened on Illinois-97 on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital and landed another person behind bars. Around 4:26pm, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorist who had been shot and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area, according to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies assisted in the case.

MENARD COUNTY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO