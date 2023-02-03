Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute ResolutionJot BeatDecatur, IL
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Related
Judge denies bond reduction for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A judge denied bond reduction for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after placing him face down on a stretcher with restraints. The bond for both Cadigan and Finley is set at $1 million each. During a […]
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is dead after he was shot on Monday night. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street about a person who had been shot. When police arrived they found Cameron K. Taylor,...
wmay.com
Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction
A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
newschannel20.com
Police: U-Haul driver shot another driver on IL-97
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A shooting that happened on Illinois-97 on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital and landed another person behind bars. Around 4:26pm, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorist who had been shot and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area, according to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies assisted in the case.
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
newschannel20.com
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
newschannel20.com
Virden under boil order
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS) — Virden has a boil order for Crante Street and 249 Mauser Road. The boil order has been in effect since around 10:30 a.m. We will update you when the boil order is lifted.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29 year old Jeffrey L. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for aggravated battery/strangling, and a Fayette County FTA warrant for fleeing police 20+ mph over speed limit. Jeffrey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested...
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
newschannel20.com
1 dog and 2 cats die in house fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — A family is without their pets after a house fire took their lives Wednesday morning. The Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Oklahoma at 8:03 a.m. for a structure fire. The occupants of the home said that everyone evacuated safely but,...
Watch Illinois Police Do a Gender Reveal for Officer’s New Baby
I've seen a lot of gender reveals, but never one done by a police department - until now. The Charleston, Illinois police department decided to help one of their own reveal the gender of their first baby. Based on the Facebook share, it appears this unique Illinois police gender reveal...
khqa.com
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
Comments / 1