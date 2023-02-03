Read full article on original website
Jay Jay
4d ago
My daddy always burned his property off to clear the under brush, it makes the trees grow better . As far as coyotes and an over population of deer that's the governments fault for making illegal to kill them and thin the population out . Wolves along with them.
pissed1
4d ago
I am already having problems with coyote and Fox. They are killing pets and livestock in the area. I'm not far from Bankhead. Will this force even more coyote out of their natural habitat and into my neighborhood?
Allen Cobb
4d ago
Clear cutting n burning in Marshall County is causing A lot of Sick people to Smother. Eyes, Sinuses, our lungs. chip it or bury it. Stop the burn. 🤧🤒😷
School money, death-row lawsuit, spring storms: Down in Alabama
An audit claims an agency spent education money on other things. The state AG’s office responds to a death-row inmates’s lawsuit. Our primary severe-weather season is right around the corner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above...
waste360.com
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
A few strong storms possible Wednesday night in Alabama
An approaching weather system could bring a few severe storms to parts of west Alabama from late Wednesday night into Thursday. A tornado or two and wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with the strongest storms, which are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and push into west Alabama late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Alabama’s ‘prime time’ for severe weather is coming
In 2022 Alabama had 98 tornadoes -- more than any year on record besides 2011. January 2023 continued the busy streak with 29 tornadoes, making it the most active January on record for twisters in the state. Could that mean the “prime time” for severe weather -- March, April and...
Coyote Breeding Season in Alabama has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Alabama. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
Andalusia Star News
Ag Director speaks on egg prices at Andalusia Rotary
State of Alabama Ag Commissioner Rick Pate talked chickens and eggs with the Andalusia Rotary Club on Tuesday. Pate, who hails from Lownesboro, said the increase in egg costs in the past year is directly attributable to avian influenza, adding that Alabama’s poultry industry was largely unaffected by 2022’s two waves of the deadly virus.
a-z-animals.com
Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Feb 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new additions to American Village in Montevallo. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. American Village — Independence Hall. Project: American Village —...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
‘Hangin’ in there like a hair in a biscuit’: ‘Alabamian’ could become a certified dialect
"I'm finer than a frog hair split four ways," "bless your heart," or "I'm hangin' on like a hair in a biscuit!" are just a few of the...well...odd phrases you'll hear across the south, even if you're not exactly sure what someone is talking about.
Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama
There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriffs’ Grants
On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all 67 counties in the State of Alabama to offset losses due to the elimination of concealed firearms permit requirements. Sheriffs’ Departments in each of Alabama’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the...
Southern Poverty Law Center names director of first Alabama state office
The Southern Poverty Law Center has named the director of its first office in Alabama. The nonprofit advocacy organization on Tuesday announced Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of its Alabama state office. The office will focus on local concerns, specifically in rural communities, the SPLC said in a press release.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OnlyInYourState
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
Alabama’s Congressional delegation owns these stocks: Does it create a conflict of interest?
Four members of Alabama’s nine-person congressional delegation report owning stocks in individual companies, a situation that could potentially present a conflict of interest with their official duties, according to a prominent ethics watchdog. Members of Congress are required to file annual disclosures of their assets and liabilities, which gives...
wtva.com
Chief Met. Matt Laubhan tests the limit as EV infrastructure develops across U.S.
As EV infrastructure develops across the U.S., Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan and Emily Leonard tested the limits with their electric truck. Mississippi and Alabama have some of the most limited EV infrastructure in the country.
